Windows Resiliency Initiative hits Windows 11 in KB5062660 update

Microsoft has released the KB5062660 preview update for Windows 11 ahead of next month’s Patch Tuesday. Being a preview update, it is optional and does not include security fixes, but it is packed with new features including the Windows Resiliency Initiative.

This initiative is something Microsoft spoke about back at Ignite 2024 and it aims to boost security and reliability. The update delivers two components of this. It sees the arrival of Quick machine recovery as well as the new Black Screen of Death.

The KB5062660 update replaces the famous BSoD (Blue Screen of Death) that appears when something goes seriously wrong with a screen with a black background. The BSoD abbreviation still works for the Black Screen of Death, although this affectionate name is not one that Microsoft is using.

The company says of this change:

New! A more streamlined interface appears during an unexpected restart. This updated design aligns with Windows 11’s visual style and helps you return to work faster. The screen displays a more readable layout while keeping the technical details visible. This screen appears with a black background.

While Microsoft says the change helps with legibility, most people will see this as being little more than a cosmetic change. Of greater significance is the arrival of Quick machine recovery which is designed to help get system back up and running faster. Microsoft explains:

New! Quick machine recovery is now available. When enabled, it automatically detects and fixes widespread issues on Windows 11 devices using the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE). This reduces downtime and avoids the need for manual fixes. If a device experiences a widespread boot issue, it enters WinRE, connects to the internet, and Microsoft can deliver a targeted fix through Windows Update. IT admins can enable or customize this experience for their organization through the Intune Settings Catalog UI using the RemoteRemediationCSP. There is also a dedicated quick machine recovery settings page available under System > Recovery > Quick machine recovery. Today, it’s enabled by default for home users.

More for Windows 11 users

But these are far from being the only changes and additions to be found in the KB5062660 update. The controversial Recall feature is now available in the European Economic Area (EEA) giving users in this part of the world the chance to have Windows 11 save snapshots of their computing activity to allow advanced searches and stepping back in time.

For all Recall users, there is also a new option:

New! For all Recall users worldwide, you can now reset Recall and delete all its data. Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Recall & Snapshots to find a new advanced settings page. There, you’ll see a reset button that deletes all your snapshots and restores Recall to its default settings.

There are plenty of Copilot changes as Microsoft continues to focus heavily on AI, but this is still not the end of the story. The update makes Windows Search settings easier to find, there are enhanced controller navigation options in the Gamepad layout of Windows touch keyboard, and lots of issues have been fixed – includes various File Explorer bugs.

There is a neat update to Snap, too:

New! Improvements make it easier to learn and use Snap in Windows 11. Inline messages now appear when you accidentally open the Snap Bar by dragging an app to the upper center of your desktop or open the Snap menu by hovering over the Minimize or Maximize button. These messages provide helpful tips on Snap app windows and show keyboard shortcuts.

As this is an optional update, it is not rolling out automatically – you’ll need to manually install it. You can do this by searching for optional updates in Windows Updates, or you can download the KB5062660 update from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Image credit: bilalulker / depositphotos