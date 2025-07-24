New AppleCare One makes it cheaper to protect up to three devices

Apple has launched a new tier of its device protection, support and insurance scheme called AppleCare One. This new level of subscription is aimed at those who have fully bought into the Apple ecosystem, as it makes it possible to cover up to three devices with a single plan.

As well as simplifying the process of getting service and support for Apple devices, AppleCare One addresses one of the key complaints levelled against the program – price. Any three devices are covered by a single $20 plan, which could represent a big saving for some people.

If you have an iPhone, an Apple Watch and a MacBook, for instance, all can be covered for just $19.99 per month. And for households with even more Apple products, there is the option to add more at any time for $5.99 per month for each device.

The new Apple Care tier is designed to improve the user experience, as Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing says:

At Apple, we’re focused on creating and delivering exceptional experiences. Built on the trusted foundation of AppleCare+, AppleCare One extends that same reliability and makes it easier than ever to protect the products you love and depend on like iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, combining simplicity and exceptional value.

AppleCare One changes

As well as introducing AppleCare One, Apple has also made some important changes to the existing policies. One of the most impressive is the option to add older devices to AppleCare One, although some conditions apply.

Apple explains:

With AppleCare One, customers can now add products they already own that are up to four years old if they are in good condition. This provides customers with more opportunities to protect their devices, even beyond the current 60-day window to purchase AppleCare+.

If you’re wondering what qualifies as being in good enough shape, apple says that “products may be required to undergo a diagnostic check using a customer’s iPhone or iPad, or at an Apple Store, prior to being added to the plan”. There is also a key difference when thinking about adding headphones – they need to be less than a year old.

By Apple’s calculations, customers could make a saving of up to $11 per month when comparing AppleCare One to AppleCare+. Despite the savings, what is on offer is – aside from the changes we have already mentioned – the same as before

With AppleCare One, the devices you decide to enroll will benefit from 24/7 support from Apple, unlimited repairs for things like spillage and drops, servicing, and the all-important battery cover.

Devices are also protected against theft and loss, with the pleasing news that Apple is now also willing to cover iPad and Apple Watch in addition to iPhone.

New levels of control over plans have been introduced. Apple says:

AppleCare One also simplifies plan management. When a customer trades in a covered product directly to Apple, it is automatically removed from their AppleCare One plan and replaced with the new device. In addition, as a monthly plan, AppleCare One makes it easy for customers to maintain coverage for as long as they’d like across as many products as they want, including the ability to move products in and out of their plan at any time.

This is a really valuable change, that takes into account people’s changing needs, varied upgrade plans

Apple Care has long made sense as a way of protecting expensive purchases, but now it is impossible not to recommend it for anyone who has several Apple devices. It would be very difficult to find a cheaper way of insuring these devices elsewhere.

Find out more and sign up by visiting apple.com/applecare.