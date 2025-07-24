New ‘hardened runtime’ standard aims to make organizations more secure

Traditional runtime security solutions have tended to focus on detection and as a result generate thousands of low-fidelity alerts. Edera is launching what it says is a new software security category aimed at ending the era of 'move fast and break things'.

Edera's ‘hardened runtime’ provides production-grade sandboxing that assumes a breach before it occurs. This architectural approach eliminates the root causes of privilege escalation, lateral movement, and data exfiltration while dramatically reducing operational overhead for security teams.

"Current runtime security is fundamentally broken," says Emily Long, CEO and co-founder of Edera. "CISOs are trapped in a 1990s security mindset of network firewalls while drowning in alert fatigue from detection-heavy tools. With the rise of AI agents and modern applications, enterprises need a prevention-first approach that actually stops breaches at the architectural level. Edera's hardened runtime makes it possible to move fast without breaking things."

The hardened runtime approach delivers three core capabilities that, says the company, distinguish it from legacy security. Firstly there’s production grade sandboxing which means workloads run in fully isolated zones, eliminating entire classes of attack such as lateral movement and data exfiltration while reducing false positives

Attack surface elimination provides a minimal, hardened environment that shelters the host from vulnerable system calls and kernel-level attack paths, neutralizing privilege escalation attempts before they can be executed

Finally instant breach containment builds an API-driven quarantine functionality that acts as an instant ‘kill switch’ that severs all network connections when triggered, stopping data breaches and preserving environments for forensic analysis.

As enterprises increasingly deploy AI agents and leverage AI coding assistants, new security challenges have emerged around data privacy, preventing data exfiltration, and stopping privilege escalation. Hardened runtime addresses these challenges too by providing VM grade boundaries between workloads that serve as the last line of defense before hardware.

Image credit: Funtap/depositphotos.com