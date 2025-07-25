Forget public Wi-Fi or smartphone tethering, D-Link’s new mobile hotspot offers safer browsing on the move

D-Link has introduced its latest mobile hotspot, the DWR-932W, combining Wi-Fi 6 performance, 4G LTE connectivity, and all-day battery life in a compact and travel-friendly design.

The new portable device is aimed at users who need fast and secure internet access while on the move, at home, or in remote working environments.

SEE ALSO: Millions of unsecured Wi-Fi networks are putting data at risk

The DWR-932W supports LTE Cat 4, Wi-Fi 6, and WPA3 security, delivering download speeds up to 300Mbps and offering support for up to 32 connected devices.

D-Link says whether for streaming, browsing, or joining video calls the DWR-932W will provide users with a reliable connection without the need for a fixed-line setup.

The built-in 3000mAh battery can keep the hotspot running for up to 16 hours, which makes it well suited for long-haul travel, road trips, or full days of work away from home.

Compared to tethering from a smartphone, it offers the added benefit of preserving phone battery life and improving connection stability for multiple users.

“The DWR-932W offers an easy and affordable way for families to stay connected without compromising on speed, security or convenience,” said Alan Jones, Channel Marketing Manager at D-Link. “It’s ideal for everything from road trips to remote working, and ensures everyone can stay online with total confidence.”

Portable hotspot

The compact design means it’s small enough to slip into a pocket or bag. Its plug-and-play setup allows users to insert a SIM card and get online with minimal effort, with no need to install extra software.

Families looking to manage data costs will also find it practical.

With the option to use an unlimited data plan shared across multiple devices, the DWR-932W hotspot can reduce reliance on individual mobile data packages and avoid unexpectedly high bills.

D-Link says the DWR-932W will be particularly useful in places where fixed-line internet access is unavailable, unstable, or cost-prohibitive.

It can serve as a temporary connection for remote workers, pop-up events, small offices, or caravans. It also acts as a quick backup in the event of broadband outages at home.

The DWR-932W supports WPA3 encryption, helping protect users from brute-force attacks and unauthorized access. That makes it a far safer alternative to public Wi-Fi, especially when handling sensitive data or work-related tasks.

No word on pricing as yet.

What do you think about D-Link’s new Wi-Fi 6 hotspot? Let us know in the comments.