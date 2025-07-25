Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 launch with AI features and thinner, lighter designs

Samsung’s newest foldable phones and smartwatches are now available worldwide. The Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and Galaxy Watch8 series officially launch in 49 markets from today, July 25, following what Samsung describes as strong pre-order demand, especially across Europe.

The South Korean tech giant says these are its thinnest and lightest foldables to date, combining new AI features with refined designs aimed at daily use.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 are powered by integrated Galaxy AI, which supports context-aware features across messaging, search, photography, and device interaction.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold7 accounted for over half of all pre-orders and has seen a more than 50 percent increase in European pre-orders compared to the previous generation. Early figures suggest growing interest in foldable phones compared to even Samsung’s flagship S25 series.

“Refined by years of breakthrough engineering and elevated with advanced intelligence, Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 represent the next leap in smartphone innovation,” said the company in a statement. “They are intelligent, adaptive companions that anticipate and respond to user needs in real time.”

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

The Galaxy Z Fold7 features a large display with high refresh rate and multitasking capability. Samsung says it is designed to combine performance with creative flexibility. Users can stream, game, and run multiple apps at once, with on-screen AI features adapting to how the phone is used.

With a 200MP camera, Fold7 supports flexible shooting angles and new editing tools like Generative Edit.

This feature automatically detects elements in the background and recommends removals, reducing manual editing steps.

Samsung also introduced real-time integration with Gemini Live, allowing users to share what they see through the camera and get contextual responses. “Users can simply share a picture of a local delicacy while they’re exploring a new city and ask Gemini whether there is a nearby restaurant where they can try it,” said the company.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7

The Galaxy Z Flip7 brings a compact form factor and personalization features. It has an edge-to-edge FlexWindow that allows users to access notifications, music controls, travel details, and more without opening the device.

With FlexCam and built-in filters, selfies and short videos can be captured and shared easily.

Users can chat with Gemini Live directly on the FlexWindow, use voice input, and even share a live camera feed while getting suggestions in real time.

“Galaxy Z Flip7 transforms the way users capture and share content, from flawless selfies to cinematic video, all with the agility and creativity only Flip devices can offer,” said Samsung.

The Flip7 also includes Portrait Studio, a feature that allows users to apply artistic filters to pet photos. These can include styles that mimic hand-drawn portraits, 3D cartoon effects, or fisheye distortion.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8

The Galaxy Watch8 series includes the Watch8, Watch8 Classic, and the new Galaxy Watch Ultra. These smartwatches support advanced fitness and wellness tracking through Samsung’s updated BioActive Sensor and a more comfortable design.

The watches feature a Dynamic Lug system for better sensor contact and more flexible wear during workouts or sleep tracking.

Samsung has introduced a new health metric called the Antioxidant Index that allows users to measure carotenoid levels in five seconds and provides data linked to healthy aging and dietary balance.

“Galaxy Watch8 features advanced sensor technology and creates an intuitive AI-powered experience to help users fulfill a healthier, more connected life,” said the company.

To give users hands-on time with the new hardware, Samsung has opened Galaxy Experience Spaces in a number of cities including London, New York, Paris, Dubai, and Seoul. These spaces offer interactive demonstrations and sessions with local community groups focused on fitness, photography, and creative content.

Color availability varies by model and market. Galaxy Z Fold7 comes in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack, and an online-exclusive Mint. Galaxy Z Flip7 is available in Jetblack, Blue Shadow, Coralred, and also Mint through Samsung’s website. A more affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE model is offered in Black or White.

Samsung says Blue Shadow is currently the most popular color for both models, making up nearly 40 percent of pre-orders globally.

The Galaxy Watch8 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes in Graphite or Silver, while the Classic model is available in 46mm sizes in Black or White. Galaxy Watch Ultra is sold in four titanium finishes, including the new Titanium Blue.

Samsung is also offering six months of access to Google AI Pro and 2TB of cloud storage for free with select devices.

What do you think about Samsung’s latest foldables and wearables? Let us know in the comments.