GregAI helps security teams fix real problems faster

Cybersecurity exposure management company Intruder has introduced GregAI, an AI-powered security analyst that, unlike generic AI assistants, has full visibility into each user’s security environment.

Currently in beta, GregAI is available to free trial users and customers on Intruder’s Cloud, Pro, and Enterprise plans. The assistant is named after Intruder’s original mascot, following a design file mix-up involving a designer named Greg.

The assistant uses live data from the Intruder platform to create tailored, context-aware insights and is designed to support lean security teams that often have limited time and resources.

“Every minute you spend wrestling with cumbersome tools is a minute you’re not patched,” said Chris Wallis, Intruder’s CEO and founder. “GregAI represents our commitment to making cybersecurity accessible and efficient for companies of all sizes. Unlike generic AI assistants that lack security context, GregAI understands your actual environment and can provide actionable guidance based on your real vulnerabilities and infrastructure.”

Security professionals deal with large volumes of vulnerability data, and tasks like risk prioritization, validation, and communicating updates to leadership can often slow teams down. GregAI addresses this by offering AI-driven workflow support, which will reduce the time spent on manual processes.

One of GregAI’s main features is its ability to interpret natural language prompts. Users can ask questions like, “Show me the critical vulnerabilities for our web apps and suggest which to prioritize based on exploitability and business impact.” GregAI will respond with analysis tailored to the specific infrastructure and risk level of the organization.

The AI assistant also provides detailed validation instructions. When asked to walk through a specific vulnerability, such as a SQL injection issue, GregAI supplies guidance based on the user’s actual technology stack, helping teams move from detection to resolution faster.

GregAI reporting for duty

GregAI can also help with executive reporting, generating summaries based on live platform data. As an example, Intruder says if a user asks “Summarize our current vulnerabilities and cyber hygiene progress over the past three months for the leadership team,” the assistant can create a report suitable for executives, drawn from real-time information.

GregAI can also help with remediation efforts by offering customized advice based on the user's actual infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Intruder has big plans to expand what GregAI can do. The company is developing features that will allow users to perform platform actions, such as launching scans, adding new assets, or updating security policies, using natural language.

“Our vision for AI at Intruder is to empower lean security teams with a fully-fledged virtual security analyst,” said Andy Hornegold, vice president of product at Intruder. “GregAI’s skillset is developing rapidly, and we’ve started work on automated false positive validation and other AI-driven functionality that frees up even more time for security teams.”

GregAI is now live in the Intruder platform for eligible users, and there’s a free trial available, which includes full access to the AI assistant.

According to Intruder, the GregAI's performance will continue to evolve as more capabilities are added in future updates.

By giving teams AI tools with access to real platform data, Intruder hopes to reduce manual workload and improve overall security response.

