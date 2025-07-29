Managing cyber risks is getting harder

No Comments

A new study reveals that that 90 percent of leaders find managing cyber risks harder today than they did five years ago, resulting in higher reports of burnout (47 percent), including more than one in ten who say they’re on the verge of quitting.

The report from Bitsight shows the leading causes of poor cyber risk management, and therefore burnout, include an explosion of AI (39 percent), and rapidly expanding attack surfaces (38 percent).

There’s also a lack of full visibility into attack surfaces (17 percent), due to AI and the rapidly expanding attack surfaces. Poor visibility leads to poor communication of cyber risks too (32 percent).

Monitoring third-party connections is an issue too, while 99 percent of organizations assess third-party relationships, only a third continuously monitor all of them, leaving their supply chains vulnerable -- this also leads to more burnout as the burnout rate among those without a formal risk management program grows to 54 percent.

The report’s authors conclude:

The results of this report underscore that cybersecurity is at a critical juncture. As organizations face an increasingly complex cyber risk landscape that keeps getting tougher in the face of AI-driven threats and rapidly expanding attack surfaces, the disciplined use of security telemetry is going to be the difference-maker.

The key, though, will be in how to turn that data into true cyber risk intelligence that folds in business and threat intelligence into the mix.

You can get the full State of Cyber Risk and Exposure 2025 report, including tips on improving cyber maturity, from the BitSight site.

Image credit: Marek Uliasz/Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Managing cyber risks is getting harder

Fable Security launches with $31m to tackle human risk in cybersecurity

UpDownTool lets you move from Windows 11 to Windows 10 in just 5 clicks -- without losing any data

Navigating the hidden dangers in agentic AI systems [Q&A]

Thunderbird 141 delivers email stability, fixes, and smarter security reminders

Google is injecting more AI into searches with Web Guide

Forget public Wi-Fi or smartphone tethering, D-Link’s new mobile hotspot offers safer browsing on the move

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 25H2 has a new option to remove all unwanted Microsoft apps

41 Comments

This new Windows 11 clone is actually Linux and runs faster on your old PC -- get it now

29 Comments

Half of Americans think AI is a threat, the other half don't. Who's right?

10 Comments

This ergonomic AI mechanical keyboard is built for modern productivity

7 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Windows Classic Remastered is the nostalgic Microsoft operating system you didn't know you wanted

6 Comments

IObit Software Updater 8 makes app updates faster and safer -- download it now

5 Comments

Facebook introduces the biggest change to text posts in years

5 Comments

Microsoft will use the Windows 11 lock screen to recommend widgets

4 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.