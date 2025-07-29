Microsoft and KnowBe4 bring real-time security coaching to the browser

KnowBe4 has announced a new integration between its SecurityCoach platform and Microsoft Edge for Business, aiming to reduce risky user behavior online by offering in-the-moment security guidance.

The feature is available globally now and is designed to give organizations better control over human-centered security threats without disrupting productivity.

SEE ALSO: Browser security tools struggle to detect malicious extensions

With a sharp rise in browser-based attacks, companies are facing growing pressure to secure user behavior at one of the most common points of vulnerability: the browser itself.

A Menlo Security report recently found a 140 percent increase in phishing attacks delivered through browsers, suggesting a clear need for tools that go beyond conventional technical defenses.

The new integration enables real-time coaching for employees the moment they engage in risky actions, such as reusing passwords, visiting restricted sites, or attempting to bypass warnings.

These coaching moments are powered by browser activity data and native security signals from Microsoft Edge for Business, allowing the system to detect behaviors and deliver relevant guidance within seconds.

“This new integration presents an ideal opportunity to turn people-centric cybersecurity risks into teachable moments that will ultimately help to better protect businesses,” said Stuart Clark, VP of product strategy at KnowBe4. “This integration continues KnowBe4 innovation with Microsoft, building upon our successful KnowBe4 Defend integration with Microsoft Defender for Office 365 that launched earlier this year. It also bridges the gap between a company’s technical defenses and its users, transforming the biggest potential vulnerability into the strongest asset.”

Microsoft Edge for Business

By working directly with Microsoft's browser, users will receive targeted feedback in a familiar setting, which KnowBe4 says will make security training feel more relevant and less disruptive.

“As the browser becomes the primary workspace for users, securing this critical endpoint is essential,” Arunesh Chandra, principal product manager at Microsoft Edge for Business said. “We’re pleased to see KnowBe4 SecurityCoach integrate with Microsoft Edge to help organizations improve management of human risk and strengthen their security posture.”

The system also feeds risk behavior data into KnowBe4’s SmartRisk Agent, updating each user’s Risk Score in real time based on their browser activity.

This helps security teams get deeper insight into behavior-based threats and prioritize actions based on individual user risk levels.

Gartner has predicted that enterprise browsers will be the main platform for delivering security and productivity software by 2030, especially in hybrid and remote work environments.

As browsers evolve into core tools for the workforce, attackers are adapting. Malware that reassembles itself within browser environments is one example of how threat actors are finding new ways to avoid detection and exploit trusted applications.

SecurityCoach addresses this shift by meeting users at the point of risk and offering automated responses. Instead of relying on occasional training sessions or email alerts, the platform delivers learning moments while the behavior is happening.

This, KnowBe4 believes, reduces the need for follow-up from security teams and encourages lasting behavior change through repetition and relevance.

Organizations already using Microsoft Edge for Business and KnowBe4 SecurityCoach can enable the integration now.

By linking the two platforms, companies can strengthen their overall security strategy and focus more on managing human risk, which remains one of the biggest cybersecurity challenges today.

What do you think about browser-based security coaching? A good idea, or not? Let us know in the comments.