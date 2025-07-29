New AI approach aims to cut disruption from data interchange errors

Electronic data interchange (EDI) is the lifeblood of modern business, but even a small error -- be it a connection failure, data quality issue, transformation failure, or data transmission issue for example -- can rapidly cascade, generating hundreds or even thousands of issues.

This can become a domino effect tipping over into longer root cause identification, inefficiency in managing a raft of open tickets, and a prolonged time to resolution. These factors can increase operational risk, leading to downstream supply chain issues that can jeopardize valuable business relationships.

To address the issue supply chain solutions company Cleo is enhancing its EDI managed services solution, Transaction Monitoring & Management (TM&M), with a new capability called ‘intelligent error categorization,’ an AI-powered approach to how integration errors are identified, categorized, and resolved for its managed services customers.

The AI/ML-driven solution can automatically classify, analyze, and consolidate integration errors -- dramatically accelerating troubleshooting and resolution processes. 96 percent of all errors are automatically resolved without human intervention, allowing Cleo managed services and support teams to focus on higher-priority tasks. 75 percent of integration errors are automatically analyzed and grouped into actionable clusters.

“Cleo has a history of leading the market with many ‘firsts’ for delivering supply chain orchestration solutions,” says Mahesh Rajasekharan, president and CEO of Cleo. “We were the first provider to put EDI and API integration on the same cloud platform; the first to bring control to our customers with the choice of self-service, managed services or blended services business models; and the first to empower both technical and operational personas with end-to-end business process visibility. It is fitting that we are the first to revolutionize the market with an AI-powered managed services solution -- closing the loop to optimize end-to-end supply chain workflows.”

You can find out more on the Cleo site.

Image credit: Morganka/Dreamstime.com

New AI approach aims to cut disruption from data interchange errors

