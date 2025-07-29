Photoshop brings low-res images back to life with Generative Upscale

Photoshop’s latest updates bring a fresh set of tools to the desktop, web, and mobile. From blending elements into scenes to cleaning up cluttered images and scaling up resolution, it probably won't come as any surprise to learn these tools use AI to handle a lot of the technical heavy lifting.

Creative ideas often hit a wall when time gets lost fixing shadows, matching lighting, or removing small distractions. The newest Photoshop features target exactly those problems, helping you get past the tedious parts faster.

Harmonize, first shown under the name Project Perfect Blend in late 2024, is available now in beta on desktop and web, and in Early Access on mobile. The tool is designed to help artists create seamless composites.

When a new object is added to a scene, the tool automatically adjusts colors, lighting, and shadows to match the surrounding elements.

Photoshop Generative Upscale

Another tool introduced in beta is Generative Upscale. Available on Photoshop desktop and web, it allows users to increase image resolution up to 8 megapixels while preserving detail and clarity.

This feature can help photographers fine-tune images for print or presentation and supports content creators who need to adapt visuals across platforms. Adobe says this was one of the most requested updates from its community. Get too creative with it, and the end result will look more AI than photo, so be warned.

The image editor’s Remove tool has also been upgraded in this release using the latest Adobe Firefly Image Model.

This feature, available on desktop and web, removes unwanted elements from images more precisely than before.

Whether you're cleaning up stray objects in a landscape or erasing background distractions from a portrait, the new version generates realistic fill content that blends smoothly with the rest of the image, as you can see in the image above.

Adobe's aim here is to cut down the number of edits needed and produce cleaner results without leaving visible artifacts.

Projects is a new feature in beta for Photoshop desktop. It gives users a way to organize assets and collaborate in one place, addressing common frustrations like scattered files and clunky version control.

Instead of sharing files one at a time, users can share whole project folders.

Adobe says this helps teams stay coordinated, whether they’re working on client deliverables or internal concept boards.

Photoshop is also giving artists more control over generative AI outputs with a new Gen AI Model Picker.

This feature lets users choose between different versions of Adobe’s Firefly Image Model, including Firefly Image 1 and Firefly Image 3, when using Generative Fill and Generative Expand. This should allow for greater flexibility in output style and helps creators select a model that best fits the look they are aiming for.

Adpbe says many of the new features in this update were shaped by feedback from designers, photographers, and social media producers who said they wanted a faster and more intuitive editing experience.

You can try out these new capabilities now by using the Photoshop beta on desktop or accessing the web version. The updated Photoshop mobile app is also available on iOS, bringing these tools to tablets and smartphones for on-the-go editing.

What do you think about Photoshop’s new AI tools? Let us know in the comments.