Almost half of enterprises not prepared for quantum threats

A new report looks at the state of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) from the perspective of

cybersecurity professionals, finding that 48 percent of organizations aren’t prepared to confront the urgent challenges posed by quantum computing.

The report from Keyfactor, based on a survey of 450 cybersecurity leaders across North America and Europe carried out by Wakefield Research, finds mid-sized organizations are particularly vulnerable, with 56 percent saying they are not ready.

Companies that view PQC as a significant undertaking are more than twice as likely to be taking steps now (49 percent) compared to those that consider the risks to be minor or overstated (24 percent). This divide highlights how critical it is for organizations to recognize the importance of the quantum threat.

“Cryptography is the critical infrastructure of our digital world -- it’s what keeps data, systems, and trust intact. But that infrastructure is under threat. Cryptographically relevant quantum computers are coming, and when they do, today’s encryption will break,” says Jordan Rackie, CEO of Keyfactor. “Our research shows that while awareness is growing, action is lagging. Organizations that treat PQC as a strategic priority today will be the ones who lead tomorrow -- in security, resilience, and digital trust.”

When asked about the business drivers for PQC readiness, respondents cite stronger cybersecurity (54 percent), enhanced customer trust (50 percent), reduced cyber insurance premiums (49 percent), and a competitive edge (48 percent) as key benefits.

While 42 percent of enterprises are actively addressing quantum risk now, 33 percent plan to respond when the risks are more immediate, 24 percent are waiting to see what actions other companies take, and two percent have no plans to address the risks at all. Risk perception varies by role too, more VPs and directors (53 percent) believe their organizations are unprepared, compared to 35 percent of C-suite executives.

Top challenges to quantum readiness include lack of skilled personnel (40 percent), limited time and competing priorities (40 percent), and unclear industry standards (39 percent).

You can get the full report from the Keyfactor site.

Image credit: Gemini