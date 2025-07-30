Autonomous DLP platform aims to fight insider threats

No Comments

Security operations teams often struggle with complex tools, legacy pattern-matching DLP, manual policy tuning, and alert fatigue. This can slow investigations, increase overhead, and reduce security effectiveness.

While traditional DLP solutions aim to tackle these challenges, they require constant human intervention, generate high false positive rates, and often miss sophisticated threats that bypass simple pattern recognition. That’s why Nightfall is launching an autonomous Data Loss Prevention platform.

Nightfall Nyx integrates AI detection with intelligent automation and natural language interaction. The new release eliminates the need for specialized domain expertise, and moves beyond legacy pattern-matching to AI-native detection. This means it can autonomously tune policies and reducing noise over time

"Security teams are drowning in alerts while sophisticated insider threats slip through legacy DLP systems," says Rohan Sathe, CEO and co-founder of Nightfall. "When analysts spend hours investigating false positives only to discover that real threats went undetected because they didn't match a predefined pattern, organizations aren't just losing time -- they're losing control over their most sensitive data. Nightfall Nyx gives security teams an intelligent partner that not only catches what traditional tools miss but gets smarter with every investigation, turning weeks of manual forensics into minutes of focused response."

Features include an embedded AI assistant for natural language investigation and analytics that proactively tunes detection policies. AI-native detection uses LLMs, transformers, and computer vision, with custom file and sensitivity classifiers that uncover movement of intellectual property and high-value documents beyond simple rules-based entity detection.

Nyx also learns as it goes, building content and file lineage understanding that reduces false positives, learns from user annotations and actions, and identifies safe workflows to suppress low-risk activity.

You can find out more on the Nightfall site.

Image credit: artursz/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Autonomous DLP platform aims to fight insider threats

Google makes cheaper YouTube Premium Lite available more widely

Opera files antitrust complaint against Microsoft in Brazil, alleging unfair browser restrictions on Windows

UK VPN interest surges in response to new Online Safety Act

Microsoft launches Copilot Mode in Edge – is it heaven or hell?

Why real-time visibility is key to runtime security [Q&A]

Microsoft and KnowBe4 bring real-time security coaching to the browser

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 25H2 has a new option to remove all unwanted Microsoft apps

42 Comments

This new Windows 11 clone is actually Linux and runs faster on your old PC -- get it now

29 Comments

Half of Americans think AI is a threat, the other half don't. Who's right?

10 Comments

This ergonomic AI mechanical keyboard is built for modern productivity

7 Comments

UpDownTool lets you move from Windows 11 to Windows 10 in just 5 clicks -- without losing any data

6 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Windows Classic Remastered is the nostalgic Microsoft operating system you didn't know you wanted

6 Comments

IObit Software Updater 8 makes app updates faster and safer -- download it now

5 Comments

Facebook introduces the biggest change to text posts in years

5 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.