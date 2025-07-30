Autonomous DLP platform aims to fight insider threats

Security operations teams often struggle with complex tools, legacy pattern-matching DLP, manual policy tuning, and alert fatigue. This can slow investigations, increase overhead, and reduce security effectiveness.

While traditional DLP solutions aim to tackle these challenges, they require constant human intervention, generate high false positive rates, and often miss sophisticated threats that bypass simple pattern recognition. That’s why Nightfall is launching an autonomous Data Loss Prevention platform.

Nightfall Nyx integrates AI detection with intelligent automation and natural language interaction. The new release eliminates the need for specialized domain expertise, and moves beyond legacy pattern-matching to AI-native detection. This means it can autonomously tune policies and reducing noise over time

"Security teams are drowning in alerts while sophisticated insider threats slip through legacy DLP systems," says Rohan Sathe, CEO and co-founder of Nightfall. "When analysts spend hours investigating false positives only to discover that real threats went undetected because they didn't match a predefined pattern, organizations aren't just losing time -- they're losing control over their most sensitive data. Nightfall Nyx gives security teams an intelligent partner that not only catches what traditional tools miss but gets smarter with every investigation, turning weeks of manual forensics into minutes of focused response."

Features include an embedded AI assistant for natural language investigation and analytics that proactively tunes detection policies. AI-native detection uses LLMs, transformers, and computer vision, with custom file and sensitivity classifiers that uncover movement of intellectual property and high-value documents beyond simple rules-based entity detection.

Nyx also learns as it goes, building content and file lineage understanding that reduces false positives, learns from user annotations and actions, and identifies safe workflows to suppress low-risk activity.

You can find out more on the Nightfall site.

