Cooler Master launches MasterFrame 500 Mesh open-frame ATX chassis

Cooler Master has introduced the MasterFrame 500 Mesh to North American builders, offering an open-frame ATX chassis designed with customization and airflow in mind.

Built on its FreeForm 2.0 design approach, the new case combines flexibility, access, and thermal performance in a format that supports a wide range of system sizes.

The chassis features a steel exo-structure with fine mesh panels and supports everything from Mini-ITX to E-ATX motherboards.

It offers 390 mm of GPU clearance and comes with two pre-installed 200 mm SickleFlow front fans along with a 120 mm rear fan.

There is space for up to eight fans total and dual 360 mm radiators, giving users plenty of room for air or liquid cooling configurations.

The panels of the case can be removed without tools, and the layout can be adapted to match different use cases or aesthetics.

Cooler Master is also giving users access to the design files, making it easier to create and share mods. Whether the goal is silence, cooling power, or visual flair, the platform is meant to accommodate that without requiring complex tools or modifications.

It also includes support for USB 3.1 Type-C, a GPU support bracket, and both ARGB and non-ARGB versions, giving builders more options depending on their needs.

The MasterFrame 500 Mesh will be available in silver and black starting August 19 through Cooler Master’s website and select North American retailers.

