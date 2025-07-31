Companies pay multiple ransoms as attackers step up threat levels

No Comments

A new report from Semperis, based on a study of almost 1,500 organizations globally, shows that hackers are stepping up threat levels and ransomware is still a global epidemic.

In 40 percent of attacks threat actors threatened to physically harm executives at organizations that declined to pay a ransom demand. US-based companies experienced physical threats 46 percent of the time, while 44 percent of German firms experienced similar forms of intimidation.

Another interesting tactic is that 47 percent of attacked companies in the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Singapore, Canada, Australia and New Zealand reported that hackers threatened to file regulatory complaints against them if they didn’t report the incident. In the US, the rate jumped to 58 percent, a 23 percent increase, while in Singapore the extortion threat surged to 66 percent, a jump of 40 percent and the highest of any country.

The report also shows slight decreases year-on-year in companies paying ransoms. Even so 69 percent of companies that were victimized by ransomware paid a ransom. Unfortunately, 38 percent of companies paid multiple ransoms and 11 percent of companies paid three times or more. In the US, 47 percent of companies paid ransoms multiple times, while in Singapore 50 percent of companies paid multiple times.

Nearly 20 percent of companies that paid a ransom either received corrupt decryption keys that were unusable or the hackers still published stolen data after saying they would not.

“Paying ransoms should never be the default option. While some circumstances might leave the company in a non-choice situation, we should acknowledge that it’s a down payment on the next attack. Every dollar handed to ransomware gangs fuels their criminal economy, incentivizing them to strike again. The only real way to break the ransomware scourge is to invest in resilience, creating an option to not pay ransom,” says Mickey Bresman, CEO of Semperis.

Ransomware attacks remain depressingly frequent, with 50 percent of respondents citing cybersecurity threats as the top threat to business resilience. The top cybersecurity challenge facing organizations is the sophistication of attacks (37 percent), while second at 32 percent is attacks against organizations’ identity infrastructure, most commonly Active Directory.

You can get the full report from the Semperis site.

Image credit: lighthouse/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Companies pay multiple ransoms as attackers step up threat levels

Sudden Dropbox Passwords closure leaves users seeking alternatives

Almost half of enterprises not prepared for quantum threats

Cooler Master launches MasterFrame 500 Mesh open-frame ATX chassis

Deception is evolving, and security teams need to catch up

Autonomous DLP platform aims to fight insider threats

Google makes cheaper YouTube Premium Lite available more widely

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 25H2 has a new option to remove all unwanted Microsoft apps

42 Comments

This new Windows 11 clone is actually Linux and runs faster on your old PC -- get it now

29 Comments

Half of Americans think AI is a threat, the other half don't. Who's right?

10 Comments

This ergonomic AI mechanical keyboard is built for modern productivity

7 Comments

UpDownTool lets you move from Windows 11 to Windows 10 in just 5 clicks -- without losing any data

6 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Windows Classic Remastered is the nostalgic Microsoft operating system you didn't know you wanted

6 Comments

IObit Software Updater 8 makes app updates faster and safer -- download it now

5 Comments

Facebook introduces the biggest change to text posts in years

5 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.