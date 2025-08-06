New agentic AI platform helps teams fix cloud security problems faster

Security teams are often hampered by having to identify and fix issues while weeding out false positives. This is an area where AI can help and Sysdig has launched a new agentic platform designed to analyze cloud environments end-to-end and uncover hidden business risk so organizations can remediate crucial threats fast and deliver measurable improvements in their security posture.

Sysdig Sage, the company’s AI cloud security analyst, ultimately understands context from the entire business and provides clear, contextual remediation recommendations, reducing an organization’s exposure time to critical vulnerabilities.

“Businesses waste thousands of hours manually triaging security issues, chasing false positives, and debating what to fix -- instead of just fixing it,” says Loris Degioanni, Sysdig founder and CTO. “With our agentic cloud security, that changes. We’re transcending superficial AI solutions and replacing reactive guesswork with real-time intelligence that transforms the way teams protect their business. Powered by Agentic AI, Sysdig Sage isn’t just faster -- it’s cloud security done right. It thinks, reasons, and responds like a true teammate.”

By capturing a semantic understanding of environments and infrastructure Sysdig Sage can link cloud workloads to key business context, such as environment types, business functions, application types, customer resources, geographic regions, and asset owners.

AI agents then evaluate this semantic data against key risk factors, like severity, in-use, exposure, and exploitability. This filters out over 98 percent of low-risk noise and drives security teams toward the vulnerabilities that pose the most significant organizational risk.

The platform’s recommendations help security teams maximize risk reduction with targeted, low-friction fixes. These bridge the gap between security and development teams by delivering a clear view of critical vulnerabilities in business context. One-click batch ticket creation, ownership assignment, and streamlined workflow automation means organizations can remove risk faster and more efficiently.

Sysdig Sage also provides visibility into vulnerability trends, remediation progress, and risk posture with audit-ready reporting. These reports give users key insights into security metrics and ‘must-fix’ vulnerabilities, they also open a path for clear feedback loops and risk assessments with executive- and board-level teams.

You can find out more on the Sysdig site.

Image credit: exploderasi/depositphotos.com