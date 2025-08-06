New agentic AI platform helps teams fix cloud security problems faster

No Comments

Security teams are often hampered by having to identify and fix issues while weeding out false positives. This is an area where AI can help and Sysdig has launched a new agentic platform designed to analyze cloud environments end-to-end and uncover hidden business risk so organizations can remediate crucial threats fast and deliver measurable improvements in their security posture.

Sysdig Sage, the company’s AI cloud security analyst, ultimately understands context from the entire business and provides clear, contextual remediation recommendations, reducing an organization’s exposure time to critical vulnerabilities.

“Businesses waste thousands of hours manually triaging security issues, chasing false positives, and debating what to fix -- instead of just fixing it,” says Loris Degioanni, Sysdig founder and CTO. “With our agentic cloud security, that changes. We’re transcending superficial AI solutions and replacing reactive guesswork with real-time intelligence that transforms the way teams protect their business. Powered by Agentic AI, Sysdig Sage isn’t just faster -- it’s cloud security done right. It thinks, reasons, and responds like a true teammate.”

By capturing a semantic understanding of environments and infrastructure Sysdig Sage can link cloud workloads to key business context, such as environment types, business functions, application types, customer resources, geographic regions, and asset owners.

AI agents then evaluate this semantic data against key risk factors, like severity, in-use, exposure, and exploitability. This filters out over 98 percent of low-risk noise and drives security teams toward the vulnerabilities that pose the most significant organizational risk.

The platform’s recommendations help security teams maximize risk reduction with targeted, low-friction fixes. These bridge the gap between security and development teams by delivering a clear view of critical vulnerabilities in business context. One-click batch ticket creation, ownership assignment, and streamlined workflow automation means organizations can remove risk faster and more efficiently.

Sysdig Sage also provides visibility into vulnerability trends, remediation progress, and risk posture with audit-ready reporting. These reports give users key insights into security metrics and ‘must-fix’ vulnerabilities, they also open a path for clear feedback loops and risk assessments with executive- and board-level teams.

You can find out more on the Sysdig site.

Image credit: exploderasi/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New agentic AI platform helps teams fix cloud security problems faster

WhatsApp launches new tools to stop scammers

Microsoft says that it will make WinUI ‘truly’ open source

The rise of vishing and why enterprises need to be ready [Q&A]

Could the UK government really ban VPNs?

Cybersecurity budget growth hits a five-year low

Cloud accounts come under attack as identity threats rise

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 25H2 has a new option to remove all unwanted Microsoft apps

42 Comments

This new Windows 11 clone is actually Linux and runs faster on your old PC -- get it now

29 Comments

Half of Americans think AI is a threat, the other half don't. Who's right?

10 Comments

This ergonomic AI mechanical keyboard is built for modern productivity

7 Comments

UpDownTool lets you move from Windows 11 to Windows 10 in just 5 clicks -- without losing any data

6 Comments

Saying no to Windows 11 just got easier -- Operese automatically transfers your Windows 10 files and settings to Linux

6 Comments

Google makes cheaper YouTube Premium Lite available more widely

6 Comments

IObit Software Updater 8 makes app updates faster and safer -- download it now

5 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.