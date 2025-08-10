Copilot 3D is Microsoft’s latest generative AI experiment

There is no shortage of generative AI tools out there, and the latest is Copilot 3D. This experimental tool from Microsoft does very much what you would expect of it – it creates three-dimensional images using artificial intelligence.

As this is an experimental tool, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. Firstly, it is not a completed product so there may be issues with it. Secondly, this is an experimental tool which is still being developed, so it could change dramatically or even disappear altogether. But let’s take a look at what is currently available.

Unlike some generative AI tool, Copilot 3D does not use text or voice prompt as a starting point. Rather it invites users to upload a standard image to have it converted into a three dimensional version.

The Copilot 3D page includes the following description:

Curious minds shouldn’t be held back by complex tools. Copilot 3D makes 3D creation more accessible. With just a single image anyone can start shaping ideas into three dimensions. No steep learning curve. No intimidating software. Just a new way to bring imagination to life. Whether you're experimenting, teaching, or testing out something new, Copilot 3D makes it easy to get started.

Copilot 3D usage

Microsoft suggests that 3D model created through Copilot 3D can be integrated into games, animation, 3D printing, design, VR/AR, digital content, art projects, and more.

The 3D genAI tool is available to users signed up for Copilot Labs. Microsoft says of it:

Copilot 3D is an AI-powered tool exclusive to Copilot Labs that lets users turn a single image into a fully rendered 3D model – no prior experience needed. It’s designed to make 3D creation fast, accessible and intuitive. Whether you're exploring ideas, testing a concept, or guiding hands-on learning, Copilot 3D supports imaginative experimentation without the complexity of traditional 3D software.

For now, there is no option to use text prompts to create 3D models, but that is not to say that this won’t be added as an option at some point in the future.

There are no particular requirements to be able to use Copilot 3D – Microsoft says that users around the world with a Microsoft account can access it:

While a paid subscription is not required, users must be signed in with their personal Microsoft Account to access this feature. Copilot 3D is available to users globally.

To use Copilot 3D, navigate to Copilot.com on any modern browser. At this time it is recommended to use on a desktop computer, but is accessible via mobile browsers.

Only JPG and PNG image are supported as sources at the moment, and files must be under 10MB. Creations are saved online, but can also be downloaded in GLB format.

You can try out Copilot 3D here and find out more about the tool here.