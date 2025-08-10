PowerToys may get a new clipboard tool called ClipPing

A proposal has been put forward to add a new clipboard tool to the PowerToys utility collection. Already available as a standalone app, ClipPing is a simple tool that provides a visual notification whenever the clipboard is used.

Although still in relatively early stages of development, both the tool itself and the suggestion of integrating it into PowerToys have been well-received. ClipPing serves at least a couple of purposes – both useful and security-focused.

The description of ClipPing – sometimes also referred to as clip-ping – gives a good idea of what to expect from the tool. The developer of the standalone app, Kevin Gosse, says:

[ClipPing] displays a visual notification in the active window when the clipboard is updated. Launching the app adds an icon in the tray. Right-click -> Exit to exit. The app is written with .NET 9 and requires at least Windows 10 version 1607. QoL features are not implemented yet (no way to customize the overlay, no way to launch automatically the app at startup). There are two overlays implemented, the default one is a halo on top of the window. The other overlay is a thin border around the window. Though it's mostly used to debug the overlay area, you can enable the border overlay by editing the code. In App.xaml.cs, replace new TopOverlay with new BorderOverlay.

The purpose of the utility is at least two-fold. Having the clipboard provide users with feedback helps to alleviate the problem of not knowing whether or not a tap of Ctrl + C has been recognized. Having visual confirmation that something has indeed been copied to the clipboard avoids the frustrating scenario of trying to paste something from an empty clipboard.

But ClipPing also offers something to help boost system security. There are various malware tools that make use of the clipboard as a means of grabbing sensitive data from an infected system. With CliPing active, a user can be alerted to every use of the clipboard and will be able to investigate unexpected access. While this is a potential use for the tool, it is worth noting that it is not one that has been suggested by the developer himself.

New PowerToys module incoming?

The pull request on the PowerToys GitHub repository is a simple suggestion to add the utility to the PowerToys collection. It reads:

Add a new utility to the PowerToys: ClipPing. It displays a visual notification in the active window whenever the clipboard is modified.

In the pull request, Gosse also notes:

Add the ClipPing app and the associated native module. Also added the proper settings page. I had to update WinUIEx to 2.5.1

With the proposal of adding ClipPing to PowerToys only coming in the last few days, it is likely to be some time before it is accepted – assuming, of course, that it is. As such, it is difficult to say when fans of PowerToys might see this integrated as a new module.

But the good news is that ClipPing is already available as a standalone tool, so you can install it now regardless of whether it is accepted into the PowerToys utility collection or not. Grab it here to try it out for yourself.

The ClipPing GitHub repository is also a great way to keep track of any developments and to help the progress of the tool by making suggestions and giving feedback.

Does this sound like an interesting tool to you? And if you like the look of it, do you think it works better as a standalone utility or as part of PowerToys?

Will it be landing in the essential Windows utility collection soon? Let’s see...