Ashampoo releases UnInstaller 16 with faster and more efficient software removal

Ashampoo has released UnInstaller 16 for Windows, allowing users to fully remove programs and apps with minimal effort. The latest version promises more thorough cleaning than the standard Windows tools, giving users greater control over installations while maintaining system performance. It also brings faster cleaning, expanded logging, and new resource management features.

Ashampoo UnInstaller 16 builds on the company’s existing removal tech, adding tools that track software installations in detail.

SEE ALSO: UpDownTool lets you move from Windows 11 to Windows 10 in just 5 clicks -- without losing any data

Ashampoo says every change made to files or registry entries is logged and can be reversed, allowing you to test programs without cluttering your system.

Installations are automatically recognized from start to finish, even for complex setups, so the removal process requires little manual input.

The software uses up to five coordinated deletion methods so even deeply embedded applications are fully removed. For programs that were installed without logging, the system can draw on a database of profiles combined with its deep cleaning feature. This aims to clear up leftover files that might otherwise build up over time.

A snapshot tool lets users compare two versions of their system, making it easier to identify exactly what has changed during a program’s installation.

For users managing multiple apps, the ability to uninstall several programs at once or via drag and drop can help speed up the process.

Entire installations can also be moved to other storage drives, which can help free up space on primary disks and improve responsiveness.

Advanced Uninstaller features

There are several new features for more advanced users. The Forensic Analysis tool creates uninstallation logs for programs already installed, while Registry Optimizer 2 is intended to deliver faster registry cleaning.

For situations where stability is critical, a new Super Safe Mode provides a gentler registry cleaning option.

Other features include a Crash Analyzer that reviews Windows crash reports and provides detailed info about them, as well as improvements across all cleaner modules.

According to Ashampoo, these modules now operate up to 50 percent faster and require fewer system resources. A sleep mode has been introduced so the software releases resources as soon as it starts.

Exporting installation logs is now supported in HTML, CSV, and TXT formats, giving users greater flexibility in how records are managed and stored.

Deep cleaning performance has also been improved to finish operations quicker.

UnInstaller 16 is priced at $12 per year for three devices, or $20 for a one-time fee for one device, and there’s a 30 day free trial available too. You can download it from here now.

What do you think about Ashampoo UnInstaller 16? Let us know in the comments.