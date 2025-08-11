Kubuntu Focus launches Zr GEN 1 Linux laptop with Nvidia RTX 5090 option

Kubuntu Focus has introduced the Zr GEN 1, a high-performance Linux laptop aimed at users who want maximum mobile power. The 18.0-inch workstation replaces the previous 17.3-inch M2 GEN 5 and brings faster components, more storage capacity, and a brighter display, with shipping now available in the US and Canada.

The Zr GEN 1 runs Kubuntu 24.04 LTS and is built for developers, machine learning researchers, content creators, and others looking for fast hardware with Linux-first support.

The Zr GEN 1 laptop comes with two graphics options, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 and 5090, both delivering around 20 percent higher performance than the prior generation.

The RTX 5080 increases video memory from 12GB to 16GB, while the RTX 5090 rises from 16GB to 24GB.

The system uses Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275HX processor with 24 cores, which the company says is up to 15 percent faster while using up to 40 percent less power than the previous model.

Cooling has been tuned to keep fan noise lower during heavy workloads.

The display is an 18.0-inch WQXGA LCD with 2560x1600 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, G-Sync, and a brightness rating of 525 nits. The panel is taller than the previous generation and is intended to improve usability for both creative and technical work.

Storage performance has also been increased, with the primary PCIe 5.0 NVMe slot delivering speeds up to 14,800MB/s.

Three PCIe 4.0 slots offer an additional 7450MB/s each, allowing up to 16TB of total capacity. Memory options have also expanded, with support for as much as 192GB of dual-channel RAM. The base model comes with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe drive.

Connectivity includes two USB-C 3.2 ports with Thunderbolt 5 and DisplayPort, one of which supports DC power input, one HDMI 2.1b with DSC, two USB-A 3.2 two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, a combination audio jack, a microSD card reader and a Kensington lock slot. Power is supplied by a 330W adapter.

Security features include a pre-configured Yubikey option and free full-disk encryption. All models are shipped with official Ubuntu LTS and Kubuntu support.

Linux first

According to the company, they work with KDE, Kubuntu, and Ubuntu to propose changes upstream, rather than modifying the operating system directly.

Michael Mikowski, Technical Product Manager, said, “I’ve found it to be a delightful daily driver, highly reliable, and extraordinarily fast for rendering, all kinds of development including ML, and compiling kernels. For me, it’s an incredibly powerful all-in-one desktop I can easily take on the road.”

The company tests and optimizes kernel parameters, GPU drivers, and other system configurations against hundreds of known performance criteria, maintaining support for at least three years after the last sale.

Lead Developer Aaron Rainbolt said, “We ship an extremely well supported, official Ubuntu LTS flavor, and add HOWTOs specifically for the models we support. We avoid changing the core OS or desktop directly, instead working with KDE, Kubuntu, and Ubuntu to suggest and assist with feature changes. This results in greater expert scrutiny, ensures excellent compatibility with software and support documentation, and provides a better, more reliable product for everyone.”

Kubuntu Focus was founded in 2019 to provide a high-performance Linux-based alternative to proprietary systems. The company says its goal is to deliver the privacy and flexibility of Linux with the performance and stability expected from professional hardware.

The Zr GEN 1 is available to buy now priced from $4,095.

What do you think about the Zr GEN 1 and its Linux-first approach? Let us know in the comments.