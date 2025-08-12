Continua is an AI assistant that joins your group chats and keeps plans on track

Continua has launched an AI assistant designed to work directly inside group chats, helping participants keep track of ideas, decisions, and plans in real time. The tool can join conversations on SMS, iMessage, or Discord, offering live web search, scheduling tools, and the automatic organization of group discussions.

The company describes the product as a “social AI” agent that listens in, remembers details, and can turn ongoing conversations into shareable documents, checklists, or calendar invites. It can also suggest restaurants, find meeting times that suit all members, and provide quick answers without breaking the flow of conversation.

Continua’s features include automatic capture of decisions, links, and key messages so they are not lost in the noise of a busy chat.

It can track availability, propose suitable meeting slots, and send reminders at agreed times.

Live search capabilities allow it to fetch current information, such as sports scores or business opening hours, without users leaving the conversation. It also integrates with Gmail for inbox-related queries and with calendars to update schedules automatically.

Founded by David Petrou, a former Google Distinguished Software Engineer involved in projects such as Google Goggles and Google Glass, Continua aims to make group communication less chaotic and more productive.

Petrou says, "In the years I spent exploring computer vision and visual search, I realized there was an untapped opportunity to fundamentally shift how we understand and share information. So much of what is interesting happens inside our own thoughts and the ideas we share with others -- things we cannot see. Continua reaches beyond the visual by activating large language models to grapple with all this hidden terrain."

The service is being positioned as a way to address common frustrations, such as losing key information in long threads, struggling to agree on plans, or juggling different schedules.

According to the company, it is designed to understand social cues, distinguish between casual conversation and important updates, and improve over time as it learns from each group’s habits.

Continua funding

Continua has raised $8 million in seed funding to develop and expand the platform. The round was led by GV, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners and several angel investors from the technology industry. The company says the funding will be used to refine the AI, expand integrations, and bring the service to more platforms.

The AI is currently available to try through the Continua website, with the goal of becoming a permanent, helpful presence in group chats.

What do you think about AI tools joining everyday conversations? Yes please, or hell no? Let us know in the comments.