Epson launches ReadyPrint subscription for unlimited color printing at a fixed monthly cost

Epson has launched ReadyPrint, a subscription-based printing service that aims to make color printing simple, predictable, and cost-effective for homes and businesses.

The plan combines an EcoTank wireless all-in-one Supertank printer with unlimited color printing, premium support, and automatic ink replacement for a fixed monthly fee.

The service removes the need for upfront printer purchases. Instead, subscribers choose from a range of EcoTank models, which are shipped directly to their door under a two-year agreement. Plans start at $14.99 per month for home use and go up to $54.99 per month for business-grade wide-format printing.

Each plan includes automatic ink monitoring. When levels get low, replacement bottles are sent out before the printer runs dry. Premium customer support and troubleshooting are also part of the package for the entire duration of the plan.

ReadyPrint plans

There are four plan tiers on offer. The entry-level Home plan includes the EcoTank ET-2980U, while the Home Office plan offers the ET-3850U with added Ethernet connectivity and an auto document feeder.

The Business plan features the ET-5850U, capable of faster 25-page-per-minute printing in both black and color, with higher paper capacity, fax support, and two-sided scanning.

At the top end, the Business Wide plan provides the ET-16650U, adding 13" x 19" wide-format printing for larger documents.

All printers in the ReadyPrint program support wireless printing, copying, and scanning, as well as automatic two-sided printing. Borderless photo printing is available across the range, while higher-tier models add advanced productivity features such as touchscreen control panels and faster speeds.

ReadyPrint is available now in the US. All of Epson's unlimited plans require a two-year commitment. More details, including full specifications and FAQs, can be found here.

