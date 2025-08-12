Google Pay adds new ways to make web payments easier

Google Pay has announced three new features which it says will make online payments simpler and more flexible for shoppers. The update focuses on providing more choice, convenience and value, and covers both everyday purchases and larger transactions, as well as international money transfers.

For US buyers, Chrome’s autofill feature will now display reward details for over 100 credit cards, expanding from the smaller set previously supported. This addition makes it easier to see which card offers the best benefits for a specific purchase before checkout.

Pay-over-time options, which give buyers more flexibility in their spending by allowing payments to be spread over a number of months, are also being expanded. American shoppers can now choose to pay through Affirm and Zip directly in Chrome’s autofill in a couple of clicks. Google says support for Klarna, Afterpay and other providers will be added in the near future.

Money transfers in Google Pay

Google is also trialing a new approach to international money transfers. In Wallet online and through Search, users will be able to see clear fee and exchange rate details from providers such as Ria Money Transfer, Xe and Wise before sending money. The aim is to offer a transparent and straightforward process for moving funds abroad.

This feature can be accessed by searching for any currency exchange rate on Google or by visiting Wallet online. Once in place, it should provide a single location for comparing costs and making transfers without switching between multiple sites.

While the updates currently focus on the US market, the international transfer tool could appeal to users around the world.

What do you think about Google Pay’s new features for web payments? Let us know in the comments.

