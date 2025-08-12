Microsoft launches Windows 365 Reserve preview to reduce downtime

Microsoft has launched a limited public preview of Windows 365 Reserve, a new cloud-based service to help reduce downtime and disruption for business when disaster strikes.

Whether there is a system failure, a cyberattack, or something else goes wrong, Windows 365 Reserve provides access to a Cloud PC to help reduce disruptions. Microsoft says that it offers businesses “secure and on-demand Cloud PC access from anywhere when you need it most”.

This is something that Microsoft talked about a couple of months ago, so the arrival of Windows 365 Reserve is not entirely unexpected – although perhaps sooner than expected. It is not designed as a long-term solution, but one to turn to when there is a serious issue.

Microsoft explains:

Windows 365 Reserve is a standalone, Windows 365 offering that provides temporary, secure, and dedicated Cloud PC access when a user's primary PC is unavailable, granting users up to 10 days of Cloud PC access per year. With this solution, organizations can proactively establish protections that reduce both financial and operational impacts when disruptions arise. If a user's device unexpectedly fails, administrators can swiftly provide secure, pre-configured Cloud PCs – ensuring employees regain access and productivity from any secondary device while their primary device is repaired or replaced.

The services recognizes the fact that downtime can be distruption and incredibly expesnive for organizations. Anything that can be done to allow work to carry on is welcome, but Microsoft highlights three key benefits of Windows 365 Reserve:

Restore productivity fast

Proactive setup ensures administrators can quickly deploy fully configured Cloud PCs to users when their primary device is unusable—complete with Microsoft 365 apps, Microsoft Intune policies, and secure access from any device. This provides minimal disruption and fast return to productivity.

Simplified IT management

Manage Windows 365 Reserve Cloud PCs like any other device via Microsoft Intune—centralized policies, automated provisioning, and simple license control. The license provides a user up to 10 days of Cloud PC access per year, with flexibility to use this time consecutively or divide as needed. Windows 365 Reserve simplified management aims to minimize IT workload during outages or incidents while providing control over when Cloud PC time is used.

Secured by design

Windows 365 Reserve follows Zero Trust principles, applies your organization’s security posture by default, and allows easy access revocation through Microsoft Intune with admin controls – making it a secure fallback option during outages or incidents.

Windows 365 Reserve availability

The new Windows 365 Reserve service is not available to everyone – it is a limited preview. More than this, Microsoft is describing it as being “gated”:

Windows 365 Reserve is currently in gated public preview. While participation is limited, you can complete this form or contact your Microsoft account team to express interest in participating in the preview and receive updates from the Windows 365 Reserve team.

Pricing for Windows 365 Reserve has not been revealed, nor has Microsoft said quite when it plans to launch the full version. But for companies who are dependant on being able to continue operating at all costs, the fees involved are likely to be of little signifcance.

Things do seem to be moving quite quickly, though. Moving from a vague announcement to a public preview (albeit a limited one) is swift development.

You can find out more about Windows 365 Reserve in Microsoft’s blog post.

Let us know your thoughts about Windows 365 Reserve. Is this something that you like the idea of, regardless of whether it is something you would use? And is there scope, do you think, for a consumer-focused version of the service? Share your thoughts in the comments.