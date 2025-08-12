Microsoft OneNote finally gets unformatted text pasting

No Comments
Paste Text Only Microsoft OneNote Windows Mac

Microsoft OneNote is an incredibly useful tool, and a clever one – sometime too clever. After being absent for far too long, it now finally has an unformatted text pasting option.

It is hard to believe that it has taken over twenty years for this to arrive – and it is not clear why it has taken so long – but it is finally here. No longer will you have to strip out unwanted formatting, change color and so on. Unformatted text pasting is now just a keyboard shortcut away.

The change means that when copying and pasting text from a web page, or from another document, you can paste text minus and formatting that it may have had. When you are grabbing text from numerous sources, this option not being present often resulted in messy, ugly-looking notes.

Microsoft’s Bola Soneye – a Product Manager on the OneNote team – is “excited to share that you can now paste without formatting in Microsoft OneNote on Windows, OneNote for Mac, and OneNote for the web”.

OneNote users are unlikely to be similarly excited, but they will almost certainly be pleased. Soneyee says:

The ability to paste text only was highly requested by many of you, and I’m thrilled to announce this popular shortcut is now supported in OneNote on Windows, OneNote for Mac, and OneNote for the web. No more mismatched fonts, awkward background colors, or unwanted styles when pulling information from other apps – instead, bring content into OneNote as plain text, automatically matching your notebook’s look and feel.

Whether you’re capturing ideas from a webpage, an email, or a document, this update helps you keep your notes tidy and distraction-free. It’s another step toward making OneNote the smart, modern workspace you expect!

Unformatted text pasting is here at last!

Anyone using OneNote on the web should be able to use the feature straight away. For Windows and macOS user, however, an app update may be required. Microsoft says that Windows user need version 2508 (Build 19101.10000) or later, and Mac users need build 16.100 (25080335) or later.

Pasting text without formatting is far from being a complicated process, but Microsoft happily provides instructions anyway:

  1. Open a new or existing notebook in OneNote on your Windows or Mac device, or in OneNote for the web.
  2. Copy text from any source, such Outlook, Teams, or a webpage, by highlighting the text, right-clicking, and selecting Copy. You can also use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + C on Windows and Command + C on Mac.
  3. Place your cursor where you want the content to go in OneNote, then right-click and select Paste Options > Keep Text Only, or select Paste > Paste Options > Keep Text Only in the Home tab. You can also use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Shift + V on Windows or Command + Shift + V on Mac.

We will probably never know why this option was not included in OneNote from the very start, or why it took Microsoft so long to take notice of feedback asking for it to be added. What is important is that pasting text without any sort of formatting is now available.

There is a slight chance, however, that this paste option is not here to stay. Microsoft offers a boilerplate warning:

Though this is rare, we also reserve the option to pull a feature entirely out of the product, even if you, as an Insider, have had the opportunity to try it.

If you are a user of OneNote, is this paste option something you welcome? And are there any other seemingly obvious features or options that are missing which you think Microsoft should work on next?

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft OneNote finally gets unformatted text pasting

Epson launches ReadyPrint subscription for unlimited color printing at a fixed monthly cost

Microsoft launches Windows 365 Reserve preview to reduce downtime

Sync files quickly and securely between devices for free with Syncthing 2.0

How to stop Instagram sharing your location

Kubuntu Focus launches Zr GEN 1 Linux laptop with Nvidia RTX 5090 option

High Court rejects Wikipedia challenge to UK online safety rules

Most Commented Stories

This new Windows 11 clone is actually Linux and runs faster on your old PC -- get it now

29 Comments

Saying no to Windows 11 just got easier -- Operese automatically transfers your Windows 10 files and settings to Linux

7 Comments

Extended Windows 10 support means ditching your local account for a Microsoft Account

7 Comments

UpDownTool lets you move from Windows 11 to Windows 10 in just 5 clicks -- without losing any data

6 Comments

Google makes cheaper YouTube Premium Lite available more widely

6 Comments

IObit Software Updater 8 makes app updates faster and safer -- download it now

5 Comments

Opera files antitrust complaint against Microsoft in Brazil, alleging unfair browser restrictions on Windows

5 Comments

Facebook introduces the biggest change to text posts in years

5 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.