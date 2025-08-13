Shifts in federal cyber priorities put stress on security teams

No Comments

Recent shifts in US federal cybersecurity efforts, most notably cuts to key CISA programs and the disbanding of the Cyber Safety Review Board, are having an impact beyond Washington according to a new report.

Security automation company Swimlane surveyed 500 IT and security decision-makers across the US and UK The findings show how private-sector leaders are now shouldering greater responsibility for resilience, investment and public‑private coordination.

The findings show 85 percent of security teams have experienced budget or resource-related changes in the past six months as the government looks at ways to reduce spending.

“While the traditional backbone of intelligence sharing, incident coordination and funding has evolved, security professionals are stepping up to bridge the gaps and drive innovative solutions,” says Michael Lyborg, CISO at Swimlane. “The result is increased exposure to risk, diminished threat visibility and mounting strain on already overstretched security operations. In this new era, private organizations must be prepared to stand alone and prioritize proactive, scalable defenses to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats.”

There’s a loss of confidence in public/private sector coordination, 81 percent believe it will hinder threat intelligence sharing, 86 percent warn that disbanding the Cyber Safety Review Board will disrupt post-incident coordination and 79 percent say federal defunding has increased overall cyber risk.

In addition 63 percent of respondents say recent or anticipated cuts are affecting team structure and staffing plans. Nearly half (46 percent) report reducing their planned security investments for 2025 due to ongoing federal funding instability. 85 percent of organizations have faced budget or resource cuts in the past six months. The top impacts include increased workloads without added support (52 percent), team restructuring (48 percent) and reduced capacity for detection and monitoring (41 percent).

As federal support reduces 91 percent of organizations say they have taken new steps to protect operational resilience. Over half (54 percent) have developed internal cybersecurity frameworks independent of government guidance.

The implications extend beyond the US too, 79 percent of UK respondents say growing US cybersecurity instability has made them more cautious with US-based vendors. As a result, 43 percent have reassessed existing partnerships and 29 percent have delayed or canceled contracts.

“As many seasoned cybersecurity professionals will tell you, this industry runs in cycles of reaction, regulation, retrenchment and reinvestment,” says Cody Cornell, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Swimlane. “Right now, we’re in a period of reorganization and a changing regulatory environment. But in the face of shrinking federal support, most organizations aren’t standing still. They’re adapting, taking ownership of their resilience strategies and building internal frameworks to maintain readiness, no matter what’s happening in Washington. This isn’t just about surviving the current climate. It’s about redefining what resilient security leadership looks like moving forward.”

You can get the full report from the Swimlane site and register for a webinar to discuss the findings on September 18th at 12:30pm ET.

Image credit: belchonock/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Shifts in federal cyber priorities put stress on security teams

Six newly identified Windows vulnerabilities put Microsoft users at serious risk

Popular LLMs share strengths and weaknesses when it comes to creating code

The US sneaks trackers into AI chips to thwart shipments to China

AI firm Perplexity makes ridiculous bid to buy Chrome from Google

Can AI master classic text adventures? Someone went on a quest to find out

Why browser security is increasingly essential for the enterprise [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

This new Windows 11 clone is actually Linux and runs faster on your old PC -- get it now

29 Comments

Extended Windows 10 support means ditching your local account for a Microsoft Account

8 Comments

UpDownTool lets you move from Windows 11 to Windows 10 in just 5 clicks -- without losing any data

7 Comments

Saying no to Windows 11 just got easier -- Operese automatically transfers your Windows 10 files and settings to Linux

7 Comments

Google makes cheaper YouTube Premium Lite available more widely

7 Comments

IObit Software Updater 8 makes app updates faster and safer -- download it now

6 Comments

Opera files antitrust complaint against Microsoft in Brazil, alleging unfair browser restrictions on Windows

5 Comments

Facebook introduces the biggest change to text posts in years

5 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.