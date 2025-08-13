The US sneaks trackers into AI chips to thwart shipments to China

No Comments
AI in HR

The AI race is the modern-day space race, and the US is concerned that China will make too much progress too quickly. This is precisely why President Trump recently suggested that the likes of NVIDIA only allowed to sell limited versions of its AI chips to Chinese customers.

How could this be policed? Through the use of trackers, according to sources familiar with the matter.

As Reuters reports, authorities in the US have secretly placed location tracking devices in certain chip shipments. The concern is that AI chips considered too advanced could be illegally diverted to China away from whatever their officially stated destination is.

This means of tracking shipments has not been revealed by the US government, but by two separate sources described as having “direct knowledge of the previously unreported law enforcement tactic”.

With AI chips having so much potential, there are huge profits to be made from using the most advanced versions available. The US is looking to protect itself in a fast advancing and somewhat unknown market, and it is China that is seen as posing one of the greatest threats.

Tracking shipments in this way is indicative of the level of fear the US has – it is a method used to track arms shipments. The sources who revealed the new technique of monitoring shipments said that the trackers can help build cases against people and companies who profit from violating US export controls.

This is far from being the first time that tracking devices have been used to curb export control violations, but to use the “decades-old investigative tool” to monitor the movements of chips is less common. Semi-conductor shipments have been tracked in the past, but the threat posed by AI is forcing officials to take things more seriously.

Reuters cites a quintet of people working in the AI server supply chain as saying that manufacturers including Dell, Super Micro, NVIDIA and AMD are known to be subject to tracking.

But while the tracking of AI chip shipments is not something that the US government is talking about publicly, it is something that has already been anticipated by buyers in China. Shipments are carefully inspected to locate tracking devices so they can be removed before shipping to unauthorized destination.

Image Credit: BiancoBlue / Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The US sneaks trackers into AI chips to thwart shipments to China

AI firm Perplexity makes ridiculous bid to buy Chrome from Google

Can AI master classic text adventures? Someone went on a quest to find out

Why browser security is increasingly essential for the enterprise [Q&A]

UK tax agency using AI to help target fraud and evasion

Continua is an AI assistant that joins your group chats and keeps plans on track

Google Pay adds new ways to make web payments easier

Most Commented Stories

This new Windows 11 clone is actually Linux and runs faster on your old PC -- get it now

29 Comments

Extended Windows 10 support means ditching your local account for a Microsoft Account

8 Comments

UpDownTool lets you move from Windows 11 to Windows 10 in just 5 clicks -- without losing any data

7 Comments

Saying no to Windows 11 just got easier -- Operese automatically transfers your Windows 10 files and settings to Linux

7 Comments

Google makes cheaper YouTube Premium Lite available more widely

6 Comments

IObit Software Updater 8 makes app updates faster and safer -- download it now

5 Comments

Opera files antitrust complaint against Microsoft in Brazil, alleging unfair browser restrictions on Windows

5 Comments

Facebook introduces the biggest change to text posts in years

5 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.