ChatGPT now integrates with Gmail, Google Calendar and Contacts

OpenAI has confirmed the rollout of Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Contacts Connectors in ChatGPT.

Available to Pro and Plus tiers, the connectors come hot on the heels of the recently added Box, Canva, Dropbox, HubSpot, Notion, Microsoft SharePoint, and Microsoft Teams integrations. By granting ChatGPT access to Gmail emails, Calendar entries and Contacts data, the AI should be able to provide more personalized and relevant information.

The new connectors are part of GPT-5, which has just been introduced. OpenAI is giving some users the option of using an older model if they prefer, following a backlash when previous updates did not include this option.

Writing about the new Google-centric connectors, OpenAI says: “Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Contacts are now available to connect and use in chat. Once you enable them, ChatGPT will automatically reference them when relevant, making it faster and easier to bring information from these tools into your conversations without having to manually select them each time”.

The company goes on to explain:

This capability is part of GPT-5 and will begin rolling out to Pro users globally this week, followed by Plus, Team, Enterprise, and Edu plans in the coming weeks. To enable, visit Settings → Connectors→ Connect on the application. If you already have Gmail or Google Calendar enabled for deep research, you can now also use them in chat. To use them in deep research, you will still need to enable each connector separately and select it every time you start a new deep research request. The rollout is currently underway for Plus and Pro users.

OpenAI also shares information about updates to GPT-5, saying:

You can now choose between “Auto”, “Fast”, and “Thinking” for GPT-5. Most users will want Auto, but the additional control will be useful for some people. ChatGPT Plus users now have 3,000 messages/week with GPT-5 Thinking, and then extra capacity on GPT-5 Thinking mini after that limit. The context limit for GPT-5 Thinking is 196k tokens. We may have to update rate limits over time depending on usage.

Explaining more about the availability of this option, the artificial intelligence firm says:

4o is back in the model picker for all paid users by default. Paid users also now have a “Show additional models” toggle in ChatGPT web settings which will add models like o3, o4-mini, 4.1, and GPT-5 Thinking mini. 4.5 is only available to Pro users due to GPUs.

Image credit: rokas91 / depositphotos