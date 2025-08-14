CrowdStrike debuts unified identity security for human, non-human, and AI accounts

CrowdStrike has launched Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security, a new unified solution aimed at protecting identity across the full attack chain.

The platform covers human users, non-human service accounts, and AI agent identities, delivering security without the usual integration delays typically seen in multi-vendor setups.

SEE ALSO: Enterprises struggle with too many identity tools

The new product is built into the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform. It combines initial access prevention, modern privileged access management (PAM), identity threat detection and response, and SaaS identity security into one console.

CrowdStrike says this approach removes blind spots and replaces fragmented controls.

“Organizations need trusted identity security now, not months or years from now,” said Mike Sentonas, president of CrowdStrike. “CrowdStrike provides what customers need most in a unified platform: modern identity security by design, without architectural trade-offs and integration debt. Access in today’s enterprise is dynamic and unpredictable, with identities spanning users, machines, and AI agents operating across hybrid environments in real time. The Falcon platform was built to manage this complexity, providing the speed, scale, and precision organizations need to stop modern identity attacks.”

CrowdStrike notes that identity is now the most common path attackers use to compromise organizations. Adversaries target everything from employee logins to SaaS credentials, and increasingly, autonomous AI agents with wide-reaching system access.

These non-human agents can create a larger attack surface by holding privileges across multiple environments and workflows.

CrowdStrike claims Falcon can block these attacks at every stage, from the first breach attempt to lateral movement within a network.

It provides coverage across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, using CrowdStrike’s “agentic AI” to detect and respond to threats in real time.

The Initial Access Prevention feature uses live endpoint data, threat intelligence, and AI trained on trillions of events to verify trusted identities and stop malicious attempts before they gain a foothold.

Modern PAM enforces just-in-time access and removes standing privileges entirely. Access rights can shift automatically based on live risk assessments to protect sensitive systems in hybrid and multi-cloud setups.

Identity Threat Detection

Identity Threat Detection and Response works by spotting attacks in progress, using cross-domain telemetry and AI to enforce policy, block lateral movement, and prevent privilege escalation.

SaaS Identity Security scans for risky behavior, misconfigurations, and over-provisioned access rights across cloud-first applications, whether those accounts belong to people, service identities, or AI agents.

By delivering all of these functions in a single platform, CrowdStrike says it gives security teams real-time visibility, dynamic access enforcement, and autonomous response without the delays or complexity that come from linking together separate tools.

What do you think about unified identity security for human and AI accounts? Let us know in the comments.