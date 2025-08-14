Enterprises struggle with too many identity tools

With identity security growing more complex a new report shows that of 70 percent of enterprises recognize the need to consolidate their identity security tool stack.

The study by Enterprise Strategy Group for Silverfort finds that while 70 percent of teams plan to expand their use of an existing tool to cover a new use case in the next 12-18 months, 62 percent of organizations plan to implement a new tool to satisfy a use case, hinting that current solutions may not be adequate to satisfy evolving priorities.

Identity teams use an average of 11 tools, and this proliferation of solutions leads to operational complexity, poor visibility, and identity silos. A number of factors drive this, 52 percent report that cloud adoption plays a part, 51 percent cite cyber insurance requirements and 48 percent note that they need separate tools for separate environments (like on-premises and cloud).

Increasing numbers of non-human identities ans AI agents also spark concerns, 67 percent of teams are concerned about NHI Security, while 52 percent believe AI agent adoption raises data privacy issues.

There are some positive signs, 91 percent of organizations surveyed consider identity security one of their top five priorities in the next 12-24 months, with 42 percent saying it is now the number one priority.

Budgets are growing year-on-year too. 87 percent of organizations say they plan to increase their spending on workforce identity security, with over a third planning to significantly increase spending.

Todd Thiemann, principal analyst at ESG and author of the report, notes, “Organizations first and foremost want better security outcomes from their identity security portfolios and see the proliferation of tools leading to identity security gaps that need to be closed. Change also comes from cloud migrations and data breaches that can motivate firms to solve new identity security challenges that an existing tool set may be insufficient to tackle.”

Image credit: jujong11/depositphotos.com