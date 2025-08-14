Enterprises struggle with too many identity tools

No Comments

With identity security growing more complex a new report shows that of 70 percent of enterprises recognize the need to consolidate their identity security tool stack.

The study by Enterprise Strategy Group for Silverfort finds that while 70 percent of teams plan to expand their use of an existing tool to cover a new use case in the next 12-18 months, 62 percent of organizations plan to implement a new tool to satisfy a use case, hinting that current solutions may not be adequate to satisfy evolving priorities.

Identity teams use an average of 11 tools, and this proliferation of solutions leads to operational complexity, poor visibility, and identity silos. A number of factors drive this, 52 percent report that cloud adoption plays a part, 51 percent cite cyber insurance requirements and 48 percent note that they need separate tools for separate environments (like on-premises and cloud).

Increasing numbers of non-human identities ans AI agents also spark concerns, 67 percent of teams are concerned about NHI Security, while 52 percent believe AI agent adoption raises data privacy issues.

There are some positive signs, 91 percent of organizations surveyed consider identity security one of their top five priorities in the next 12-24 months, with 42 percent saying it is now the number one priority.

Budgets are growing year-on-year too. 87 percent of organizations say they plan to increase their spending on workforce identity security, with over a third planning to significantly increase spending.

Todd Thiemann, principal analyst at ESG and author of the report, notes, “Organizations first and foremost want better security outcomes from their identity security portfolios and see the proliferation of tools leading to identity security gaps that need to be closed. Change also comes from cloud migrations and data breaches that can motivate firms to solve new identity security challenges that an existing tool set may be insufficient to tackle.”

You can read more on the Silverfort blog and get the full report.

Image credit: jujong11/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Enterprises struggle with too many identity tools

New Temporary Chats in Gemini stops Google remembering everything

Over 80 percent of organizations knowingly ship vulnerable code

ChatGPT now integrates with Gmail, Google Calendar and Contacts

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.93.0 with a fresh new look

High security savings account promises tighter protection against modern banking scams

Shifts in federal cyber priorities put stress on security teams

Most Commented Stories

This new Windows 11 clone is actually Linux and runs faster on your old PC -- get it now

29 Comments

Extended Windows 10 support means ditching your local account for a Microsoft Account

12 Comments

UpDownTool lets you move from Windows 11 to Windows 10 in just 5 clicks -- without losing any data

7 Comments

Saying no to Windows 11 just got easier -- Operese automatically transfers your Windows 10 files and settings to Linux

7 Comments

Google makes cheaper YouTube Premium Lite available more widely

7 Comments

IObit Software Updater 8 makes app updates faster and safer -- download it now

6 Comments

Opera files antitrust complaint against Microsoft in Brazil, alleging unfair browser restrictions on Windows

5 Comments

Facebook introduces the biggest change to text posts in years

5 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.