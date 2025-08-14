HTC launches VIVE Eagle AI glasses with camera, translation, and voice control -- would you wear them?

HTC has announced VIVE Eagle, a new range AI-powered smart glasses developed in partnership with Taiwan Mobile and 2020EYEhaus.

The new product, which will be sold in Taiwan to begin with, combines voice control, smart photography, and real-time translation in a lightweight frame designed for daily wear.

“VIVE Eagle represents HTC’s newest exploration in the realm of intelligent living and personal wearables,” said Charles Huang, Senior Vice President of HTC. “By combining our pursuit of design excellence with expertise in immersive user experiences, this product is more than just a pair of glasses -- it's a way to live life with greater freedom. We believe technology should empower self-expression and deepen human connection. VIVE Eagle is a testament to our commitment to creating smart technology that fits naturally into everyday life.”

The glasses have a slim frame that hides the AI processing and voice interaction, adjustable nose pads and contoured temples, and weigh just under 49g.

They come with a built-in 12MP ultra-wide camera and saying “Hey VIVE, take a photo” will let you snap whatever you're looking at immediately. The VIVE AI assistant works with popular platforms like OpenAI GPT and Google Gemini.

VIVE Eagle can record reminders, take notes, and suggest restaurants entirely through voice. It comes with translation support for 13 languages including Arabic, Japanese, Spanish, and French.

The open-ear audio system uses large drivers and virtual bass enhancement, letting users enjoy music or prompts while still hearing what’s going on around them.

The glasses are powered by a 235mAh battery, which HTC says will deliver up to 36 hours of standby and about 4.5 hours of continuous music playback. Magnetic charging tops the battery up to halfway in around 10 minutes.

Privacy-first AI glasses

HTC says users don’t need to be concerned about privacy as all user data is stored locally and never uploaded for AI model training. Third-party AI requests are anonymized.

The system uses AES-256 encryption and includes a visible LED that lights up during recording. If the glasses are removed or the light is blocked, capture stops automatically.

VIVE Eagle is priced at NT$15,600 (around $520) and comes in Berry, Coffee, Grey, and Black shades. Each set includes ZEISS sun lenses with UV protection, glasses case, and two years of VIVE AI Plus for free.

Pre-orders run from 14 to 31 August through the VIVE website, 2020EYEhaus, and some Taiwan Mobile outlets.

Sales start from 1 September, with some telecom plans including the device.

“Smart eyewear is a key enabler for making AI truly personal,” said Jamie Lin, President of Taiwan Mobile. “Through this partnership with HTC, we are not only providing complete mobile rate plans and service experiences but also helping AI blend seamlessly into everyday life.”

What do you think about HTC VIVE Eagle AI glasses? Let us know in the comments.