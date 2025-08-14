New Temporary Chats in Gemini stops Google remembering everything

Google has announced new features for Gemini and changes to the way the AI works. In launching a new Temporary Chats function, Google is really sneaking in the fact that Gemini will – unless you choose otherwise – remember everything you have said to it.

The ability of Gemini (which will be the default) to remember all of your past conversations is sold as a way to make it an “even more personal, proactive and powerful assistant”. There are, of course, privacy concerns.

Google acknowledges this fact by introducing Temporary Chats at the same time – a means of making Gemini more forgetful. The company explains:

The Gemini app can now reference your past chats to learn your preferences, delivering more personalized responses the more you use it. We’re also introducing a new privacy feature called Temporary Chats, and new settings that give you more control over your data. With these updates, you can create the experience that’s right for you and make the privacy choices that fit your needs.

Gemini’s ability to learn from past conversations is both helpful and concerning – although it depends on what you use Gemini for and how you converse with it. For many people, the prospect of having an AI recall everything that has been shared is likely to be a little worrying, but Google suggests various scenarios that it hopes will sell the idea to people:

You've previously discussed the evolution of characters’ powers in your favorite comic book. Now, if you ask Gemini to “brainstorm a birthday party theme that's unique to me,” it might suggest a celebration based on your favorite character, complete with themed food and a custom photo booth with props.

You've previously asked Gemini for summaries of some of the latest non-fiction recommended from BookTok. When you ask Gemini to recommend a book you’d like, Gemini may suggest books with similar themes to those you’ve discussed before and even provide popular quotes for your social posts.

You've previously used Gemini to brainstorm ideas for a YouTube channel focused on Japanese culture. When you ask for “new content ideas based on my interests,” Gemini may suggest a video theme like "My First Time Trying..." where you film yourself trying a new Japanese food, a traditional craft (like origami or a tea ceremony) or even a new game from Japan.

The memory of Gemini

If you would prefer to sidestep Gemini’s long memory, Google says that you can turn to a Temporary Chat for “quick, one-off chats”.

In its explanation of the existence of this option, Google nods to the privacy concerns users are likely to voice:

There may be times when you want to have a quick conversation with the Gemini app without it influencing future chats. For example, you might be exploring private questions or simply brainstorming an idea that's outside your usual style. For these moments, we're also introducing a new feature called Temporary Chat, which starts rolling out today and will expand to all users over the coming weeks. Temporary Chats won’t appear in your recent chats or Gemini Apps Activity, and they won’t be used to personalize your Gemini experience or train Google’s AI models. They are kept for up to 72 hours to respond to you and to process any feedback you choose to provide.

There are also new data control settings which are also apparently an addition to appease privacy advocates. Google says:

In the coming weeks, your "Gemini Apps Activity" setting will be renamed "Keep Activity." When this setting is on, a sample of your future uploads will be used to help improve Google services for everyone. If you prefer not to have your data used this way, you can turn this setting off or use Temporary Chats. If your Gemini Apps Activity setting is currently off, your Keep Activity setting will remain off, and you can turn it on anytime.

Full details are available here.

Image credit: Dimarik16 / Dreamstime.com