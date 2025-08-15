EasyTouch mechanical keyboards aim to combine comfort with AI-driven productivity

Adesso has launched two new mechanical keyboards, the EasyTouch 130 and EasyTouch 150, offering ergonomic designs and AI integration for professionals and everyday users alike.

The two models feature quiet mechanical switches and dedicated Microsoft Copilot AI hotkeys on select versions, aiming to improve both comfort and workflow efficiency.

The EasyTouch 130 is priced at $44.99 on Amazon, while the EasyTouch 150 is available for $71.99. Both use brown mechanical switches, rated for a 50 million keystroke lifespan, that deliver quiet tactile feedback.

The EasyTouch 130 offers a wired, full-size layout with 104 keys, including a numeric keypad. Its large-print keycaps aid visibility, and it offers dedicated multimedia, internet, and Copilot AI hotkeys on select models.

Ergonomic keyboard

The EasyTouch 150 sports an ergonomic design including a split key layout, a gentle slope, and an integrated palm rest to help reduce strain during long typing sessions.

Large-print keys help with visibility, while the mechanical brown switches provide the same tactile and quiet performance as the EasyTouch 130.

Multimedia and Copilot AI hotkeys are also available on select models of that version.

In describing the product’s approach, Allen Ku, President of Adesso, said, “Adesso’s EasyTouch keyboards combine comfort, innovation, and AI-driven functionality to boost productivity.”

What do you think about Adesso’s EasyTouch mechanical keyboards? Let us know in the comments.

