Microsoft issues Windows 10 death countdown reminder

Microsoft has reminded users, yet again that support for Windows 10 is coming to an end. You could be forgiven for being tired of hearing about this, but as the cut-off date is very much on the horizon, Microsoft’s eagerness to ensure everyone knows is understandable.

There are now less than two months to go until Microsoft stops issuing updates to Windows 10 for anyone who has not paid for extended support. This is really not long, and while it is hard to believe that there could possibly be anyone who is not yet aware of this, there will of course be some.

Microsoft issued the reminder to start a 60-day countdown to the end of mainstream support. With the company having talked about the October 14 end of support date for so long, it feels somehow surprising that it is now suddenly upon us.

In its reminder, Microsoft says that the October updates will be the latest one that most people will receive. Although the company has given no indication that it would patch a critical bug for non-paying users should something be discovered, but it is not an unheard of scenario; Microsoft has relented in the past in the case of really serious problems.

Goodbye Windows 10

We know that Microsoft really wants everyone to move to Windows 11. The company has made absolutely no secret of this. But there will undoubtedly be people who, for whatever reason – be it preference, finances, lack of awareness, hardware support, or endless other things – stick with Windows 10.

We don’t yet know how many people this might be, but time will tell. The number will certainly shrink over time, but it will be interesting to see the attitude Microsoft adopts to those who do decide to stick with the unsupported operating system.

But there are also some versions of Windows 11 that will not be supported from the same date, October 14. Microsoft has also reminded people:

On October 14, 2025, Windows 11, version 22H2 (Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions) will reach end of servicing. The October 2025 monthly security update will be the last update available for this version. After this date, devices running this version will no longer receive monthly security and preview updates containing protections from the latest security threats.

Image credit: rozelt / depositphotos