Lightweight Zephix v8 Linux OS focuses on portability and efficiency

Zephix version 8 has just been released, with the lightweight Linux distro taking a new approach.

The OS still focuses on simplicity and speed but moves away from a modular system. With i3 chosen as the sole desktop interface, included firmware for broad hardware support, and a carefully selected software set, Zephix aims to be a fast and easy-to-use daily driver.

SEE ALSO: Say no thanks to Windows 11 and yes please to SparkyLinux 8, the lightweight OS you deserve

Zephix is based on Debian’s stable branch, which means it inherits reliability and long-term support.

It runs completely from removable media, such as a USB drive, without touching the files on a computer’s storage. This gives users freedom to carry their own operating system wherever they go, starting it on any laptop or desktop without making permanent changes to the host machine.

Earlier versions of Zephix shipped without a GUI by default, and users could add their own desktop modules separately.

With version 8, the developers have streamlined the experience by including i3 as the default and only desktop environment.

The i3 window manager is keyboard-driven, so most user actions can be carried out without the mouse.

This makes navigating windows faster and easier. i3 also consumes very few system resources, allowing Zephix to run smoothly even on older, less powerful machines.

It may look a bit confusing at first, but i3’s straightforward configuration makes it easy to adapt to. You can read how it works here.

Linux software

Zephix v8 comes bundled with a selection of popular applications, so users to get started immediately after booting the system, without needing to hunt down additional software.

The selection includes tools such as GIMP and Inkscape for creative work, and LibreOffice for documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. VLC handles media playback, and several utilities are included to cover common tasks.

Another important change in this latest release is the inclusion of firmware drivers, so it can run on a wide range of laptops, helping avoid issues with wireless networking, graphics, or input devices on unfamiliar hardware.

Persistence support is included in Zephix v8. By creating a persistence partition or file, you can save changes such as settings, installed software, or documents directly on the storage medium. This will allow you to carry a personalized Linux system across different computers while keeping the same environment intact.

The project has also updated its official website to reflect these changes, giving new users easier access to information and resources.

You can download Zephix v8 here.

What do you think about the new direction of Zephix v8? Let us know in the comments.