New AI-powered Operator X streamlines offline defensive cyber missions

Sealing Technologies has launched Operator X, an AI Hunt Kit Assistant built for defensive cyber operations at the edge.

Operator X is designed for situations where you can’t rely on the internet or external cloud services. Many cyber defense teams work in places where security rules are very strict, so sending sensitive data to a cloud provider is not allowed. In those cases, everything has to run locally, inside the secure environment.

“Designed for any offline environment, Operator X can be deployed across SealingTech's Cyber-Fly-Away Kits and cyber hunt programs, delivering value to our customers by expanding cyber mission capabilities, saving time and resources, and strengthening team expertise,” says Nate Delgado, SealingTech’s Software Product Lead.

The platform is designed to help users regardless of experience. It lets operators correlate threat intelligence and chat with mission documentation on site, which reduces the need to leave a secure facility for analysis.

It also supports natural language queries in Splunk and Elastic, so staff can search and pivot without memorizing query syntax. That lowers the learning curve for new team members and helps experienced analysts move faster.

Operator X acts as a command center for a kit’s tools. It can help write complex detection rules, manage kit infrastructure, and produce tailored reports that track usage and mission statistics.

SealingTech says the system is infused with adaptive intelligence and reasoning. The goal is to raise accuracy and speed across the full range of defensive tasks, from data collection to reporting.

Operator X in action

Operator X works with widely used tools such as Splunk, Elastic, Security Onion, and VMware, alongside an expanding set of custom agents that automate multi step jobs.

The company says Operator X can be deployed from a single kit laptop, then tuned to an operator’s needs, which allows the setup to evolve from mission to mission without external dependencies. You can see it in action in the video below.

What do you think about Operator X for offline defensive cyber missions? Let us know in the comments.