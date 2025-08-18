Raspberry Pi expands its display lineup with smaller $40 Touch Display 2

Raspberry Pi has announced a new 5-inch version of its Touch Display 2 screen, giving developers and hobbyists a compact option alongside the 7-inch model released last year. The smaller display retains the same 720 x 1280 resolution, multi-touch support, and easy plug-and-play setup as its sibling, but comes in at a lower price of $40, making it an attractive option for projects where space is limited.

The launch of the 5-inch variant extends the refreshed display line that began with the 7-inch model in 2023, which replaced the company’s original 2015 display.

By keeping the same technical specification and scaling it down to a smaller footprint, The Raspberry Pi Foundation aims to provide a versatile option for embedded projects, handheld builds, and compact user interfaces.

For most makers, the decision between the two displays will come down to space and price rather than features.

The new 5-inch Touch Display 2 offers a 62 x 110mm active area, with the same sharp visuals as the larger screen.

Like its 7-inch sibling, it supports true five-finger capacitive multi-touch, works seamlessly with Raspberry Pi OS, and draws power directly from the host Pi.

The kit comes with all the necessary cables, connectors, and mounting hardware, reducing setup time for users who want to get started quickly.

Full Raspberry Pi support

Naturally the Touch Display 2 offers tight integration with Raspberry Pi hardware and software. Unlike many third-party touchscreens that require driver tweaks or calibration, this display is designed to just work.

Full Linux driver support is built in, doing away with the need to adjust device trees or resolve compatibility issues. A Raspberry Pi can power and connect to the display through standard connections, and the official documentation makes it easy to get started.

To demonstrate the capabilities of the new 5-inch model, Raspberry Pi engineers built a slideshow application that demonstrates the display’s multi-touch features. You can read all about it here.

The project was (no surprise here) developed with the assistance of AI-based coding tools. By providing high-level prompts to an AI model, they were able to generate a working application that displayed images and responded to user touch. There were a few teething problems with the code though, proving that despite all the potential, AI-generated applications still require careful supervision.

For educational setups, portable projects, or compact enclosures the smaller screen of the 5-inch Touch Display 2 will no doubt be a godsend.

It is now available through Raspberry Pi’s network of Approved Resellers, including The Pi Hut.

What do you think about the new 5-inch Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2? Let us know in the comments.