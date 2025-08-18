This free Windows 11 tool switches between light and dark mode automatically -- and even changes your wallpaper

TweakNow AutoDark 1.0 is a new, free Windows 11 tool that automatically switches between light and dark mode based on your schedule, without the need for manual changes. It can even sync your wallpapers with the chosen theme and delay transitions during full-screen apps or games.

The app is very straightforward to use. Once installed, all the options are presented in a single screen, so you can set it up how you'd like in a few mouse clicks.

You can specify times to switch themes, or allow the program to use your location and adjust everything automatically according to sunrise and sunset times.

This allows you to use the light theme during the day and the dark theme at night without having to change it yourself.

Windows 11 wallpapers

You can synchronize wallpapers with themes, assigning one image to the light mode and another to the dark mode. For example, you might choose a bright daytime photo for light mode and a darker background for the evening.

AutoDark avoids interrupting you at inconvenient moments. If you are watching a film, playing game or using a full-screen application, the software will avoid making the scheduled switch until you return to the desktop.

The app itself is very lightweight, and runs quietly in the background without consuming noticeable system resources.

Staring at a bright screen late at night can lead to eye strain and discomfort. By automatically moving to dark mode after sunset, AutoDark encourages better screen habits and a more comfortable viewing experience.

Unlike a lot of customization utilities that chuck all manner of features into the mix, AutoDark is designed to do one thing well, without clutter.

TweakNow AutoDark is available now. Download it here.

