Druva launches new AI agents to help boost cyber resilience

New AI agents launched today by Druva, the company says, will fundamentally change the way customers secure, recover, and manage their data.

A major expansion to DruAI, the company’s suite of AI capabilities for customers, features intelligent agents that can interpret user intent, analyze data, and take meaningful action. This shift aims to move enterprises beyond traditional, query-based AI to agentic systems designed for action -- helping teams strengthen cyber resilience with greater speed, simplicity, and confidence.

“At Druva, our vision is that AI will not only assist users, but also execute complex tasks, respond to threats in real-time, and deliver a dynamic user interface personalized to users’ needs,” says Jaspreet Singh, CEO and co-founder of Druva. “Today’s announcement takes a leap forward in that direction. Agentic AI will completely transform how users interact with their software, and we’re embedding that functionality directly into our platform at no added cost to the customer. AI will significantly simplify data security, and we’re dedicated to ensuring customers stay ahead of constantly evolving cyber threats.”

DruAI simplifies data security by delegating tasks to a team of agents, Data Agents surface key signals and trends from telemetry, risk indicators, and history, Help Agents guide users by troubleshooting problems, investigating incidents, and recommending next steps, and Action Agents carry out specific tasks, such as recovering workloads, creating protection policies, or adjusting retention to optimize cost.

This means customers can now task DruAI with orchestrating a full workload recovery, for example, eliminating the need to manually piece together infrastructure components.

DruAI also streamlines cyber investigation by removing the need to dig through dashboards, logs, and alerts to understand what’s changed and what’s at risk. It has the option to use built-in synthetic datasets, allowing customers to test AI prompts, simulate recovery scenarios, and evaluate outputs -- all within a secure sandbox. This helps teams validate results, explore new use cases, and train users before applying AI in production environments.

Over the next 12 months, the company plans to further advance DruAI’s capabilities across several key areas, including: reducing the average time-to-resolution for cyber investigations by up to 70 percent, enabling up to 90 percent of routine data protection tasks through natural language interactions, and shortening backup troubleshooting time from hours to minutes.

Druva operates with zero-trust methodology and the most stringent compliance requirements. Built with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, an AWS service for securely deploying and operating highly capable AI agents at scale, DruAI doesn’t access or learn from customer data, which is encrypted on the Druva platform and is not shared with any third parties.

You can find out more on the Druva site.

Image Credit: putilich/depositphotos.com