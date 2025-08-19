OWC's latest portable SSD offers up to 8TB in a palm-sized design

Other World Computing has launched the OWC Express 1M2 80G, a portable SSD that brings USB4 80Gb/s performance to creators, mobile professionals, and gamers. The drive delivers real-world peak speeds of over 6000MB/s in a compact fanless design, making it one of the fastest palm-sized storage solutions available today.

The new device offers users two options: a do-it-yourself enclosure that supports standard NVMe drives, or ready-to-run configurations with capacities up to 8TB. Both options are upgradeable, allowing buyers to replace the drive later with larger or faster SSDs.

The OWC Express 1M2 80G is compatible with Macs, PCs, iPad Pro, Chromebooks, and Surface devices equipped with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 5, or USB4 ports. It also supports older Thunderbolt 3 Macs.

For cooling there’s a finned aluminum housing designed to dissipate heat without the need for fans, promising quiet operation and protection against performance throttling during heavy workloads.

“This release is about providing speed and flexibility for users who want performance without compromise,” said Larry O’Connor, founder and CEO of OWC. “Whether it is a creative professional working in the field, a gamer needing fast load times, or a tech enthusiast looking for an upgradeable solution, this device is designed to meet those needs.”

Portable SSD benefits

For creators, the portable SSD offers fast handling of raw video, photography, and music projects. Mobile performance enthusiasts can expand storage without compromising speed. Gamers can expect quick load times and reliable portability.

The enclosure supports both 2280 and 2242 NVMe M.2 drives, giving users freedom to choose the right balance of performance and storage capacity. Because the device is bus-powered, it uses a single included USB4 cable, doing away with the need for an external power supply.

Pricing starts at $219 for the drive-free enclosure. Preconfigured models are available at $349 for 1TB, $499 for 2TB, $699 for 4TB, and $1,299 for 8TB.

The product is available now through OWC’s website and Amazon.

