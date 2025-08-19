Why using a VPN is becoming more important than ever

There’s been some controversy around the use of VPNs recently, mostly centering on the UK’s Online Safety Act. But despite this August 19th is International VPN Day and NordVPN has issued a timely reminder of the importance of using one.

A VPN isn’t just for tech experts, it’s a first line of defense against surveillance, data theft, and invasive tracking. However, not all VPNs are created equal and free ones may offer weaker protection and end up with your data being sold rather than protected.

According to recent data, over 8,230 data breaches have already compromised more than 345 million records worldwide. If this trend continues, it is predicted to surpass the 2024 total of 512 million exposed records by December.

“Every interaction you have online leaves a trace,” says Marijus Briedis, chief technology officer (CTO) at NordVPN. “When that data falls into the wrong hands, whether through a data broker, a cybercriminal, or an unsecured app, the consequences may be irreversible.”

There’s an old saying in the industry that, “there’s no such thing as the cloud, only someone else’s computer.” Simplistic, maybe, but much of our lives is now stored on a server somewhere and that exposes us to more risk.

“People think of privacy as a luxury,” adds Briedis. “But in 2025, it’s a necessity. Without it, you're exposed to identity theft, financial fraud, and algorithmic profiling that silently shapes your decisions.”

As digital threats grow in scale and sophistication, the need to protect personal information has never been more urgent. Privacy is no longer a niche concern or a topic reserved for cybersecurity experts -- it's a basic requirement for anyone who spends time online.

Strong encryption, no-logs policies, and secure connections are no longer optional features -- they are fundamental tools for safeguarding freedom and autonomy in the digital world.

“You don’t need to be a cybersecurity expert to take back your privacy,” says Briedis. “A good VPN makes that possible -- simply, powerfully, and privately.”

What do you feel about the need for VPNs? Do you use one yourself? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Petter Lagson/Unsplash