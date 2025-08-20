Consumers say losing a smartphone is more upsetting than a car crash

New (tongue-in-cheek) research from D3O suggests that many people will go to extreme lengths to protect their smartphones, even at the cost of safety, money, or comfort.

The global impact protection company surveyed consumers in the US and UK and found that phones have become so central to daily life that some people would skip meals, miss flights, or even risk dangerous situations to save them.

The survey revealed that 38 percent of respondents would go without food for a full day if it meant keeping their phone safe.

One in five admitted they would climb down onto subway tracks to retrieve a dropped device, despite the obvious danger.

Other scenarios included 59 percent saying they would jump fully clothed into a pool during a wedding, 56 percent willing to climb into a dumpster, and 54 percent prepared to fish a phone out of a festival toilet.

More than half said they would miss an international flight rather than leave their phone behind.

Smartphone loss

The emotional weight of phone loss was also highlighted. A quarter of people said losing or breaking their device would be more upsetting than crashing their car or misplacing their child briefly in a supermarket.

Nearly one-third admitted to crying when their phone broke, while 38 percent said they would prefer to lose their wallet than their phone.

More than 70 percent stated that a broken phone would leave them anxious and frustrated.

"Your phone isn't just technology, it's your connection to friends, family, work, entertainment, memories, and your whole life," said Stuart Sawyer, CEO at D3O. "Our research shows people will go to astonishing lengths to rescue their devices -- but the right protection means you shouldn't have to."

Despite the risks, many people do little to protect their phones from accidental damage. The study found 62 percent of users rely on a phone case, often chosen for style or price rather than robustness, but 12 percent admitted to using no protection at all.

What do you think about the lengths people go to save their phones? Let us know in the comments.