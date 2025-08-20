Google unveils Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL smartphones with new AI powered features

Google has taken the wraps off its 10th generation of smartphones, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. The new lineup introduces a refined design, the Tensor G5 processor, and AI features designed to make the phones more proactive and helpful. Preorders begin today, with general availability on August 28.

Pixel 10 sports a satin metal frame, polished glass back and four colour choices: Obsidian, Frost, Indigo and Lemongrass. Its 6.3-inch Actua display now reaches 3000 nits for easier outdoor use, and upgraded speakers bring deeper bass for a better multimedia experience.

This model also gains its first 5x telephoto lens, with fast autofocus and up to 20x zoom through Super Res Zoom. These updates make it easier to capture sharper shots at a distance, paired with software features that enhance photography on the fly.

Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL build on this foundation with brighter Super Actua displays and a triple rear camera system. They come in two sizes, 6.3 and 6.8 inches, and offer finishes that include Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone and Jade.

Both phones push camera performance further with Pro Res Zoom, an exclusive tool that delivers up to 100x zoom and uses a generative imaging model to refine fine details, keeping clarity even at extreme zoom levels.

The Pro models also include larger batteries, faster wired charging, upgraded speakers and 16GB RAM. The XL version supports 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging for quicker top-ups.

At the core of all three devices is Tensor G5, Google’s advanced custom silicon. Built with DeepMind, it is designed for faster performance and supports the latest Gemini Nano model directly on the device. This allows private, on-device generative AI features that aim to be faster and more secure than cloud-only approaches.

Among these features is Magic Cue, which integrates into apps like Messages and Phone to offer contextual support. It can show flight details during a call with an airline or surface photos when requested in a chat. Google says this works only with permission, with processing handled locally on the phone.

AI also powers Camera Coach, a tool that provides live suggestions on framing and composition, helping users build photography skills as they shoot.

Preorders are available today, with the Pixel 10 starting at $799, Pixel 10 Pro at $999 and Pixel 10 Pro XL at $1199. Pro buyers will also receive a year of Google AI Pro. All models reach shelves on August 28.

With seven years of OS and security updates, Google says its new phones will stay current for longer.

What do you think about the Pixel 10 series and its new AI features? Let us know in the comments.