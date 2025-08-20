IObit releases Uninstaller 15 with faster, cleaner program removal

IObit has announced the launch of Uninstaller 15, the latest version of its popular software removal tool for Windows.

The new release offers an upgraded uninstall engine, expanded database of stubborn programs, and improved automation features for faster, cleaner and easier removal of unwanted software.

New in Uninstaller 15

At the core of IObit Uninstaller 15 is a completely reworked uninstall engine. This allows the software to remove programs more thoroughly, so that no leftover files or registry entries are left behind.

The Stubborn Program Database has been expanded to now cover over 4,000 hard-to-remove applications.

Silent Uninstallation, which can automatically remove multiple programs without the need for manual input, has also been improved.

The new program also introduces improvements to its Software Health feature, offering deeper cleaning of residual files, better detection of how software impacts system performance, and management of hidden permissions.

It can also block disruptive pop-up notifications, remove malicious software, and clear unnecessary setup files.

Bing Wang, Product Director at IObit said, "We are constantly listening to our users and refining our products to meet their evolving needs. With IObit Uninstaller 15, we've focused on what matters most: making program removal faster, more automatic, and more complete than ever before. This update not only cleans deeper but also provides smarter insights into how software affects your PC's performance, ensuring a cleaner, faster, and more stable system for everyone."

IObit Uninstaller 15 supports all versions of Windows, from Vista up to Windows 11, and is available to download now. Be sure to reject the bundled junk that comes with it during installation.

You can upgrade to the more powerful paid Pro version for $16.77.

What do you think about IObit Uninstaller 15 and its new features? Let us know in the comments.