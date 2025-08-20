Microsoft extends NFL partnership to bring AI to the sidelines and beyond

The National Football League and Microsoft announced today that their strategic partnership will run for at least several more years, with the goal of expanding the use of artificial intelligence across the sport

The collaboration brings Microsoft Copilot and Azure AI into areas that affect game day decisions, scouting, and stadium operations. With the league hosting hundreds of events each year, the aim is to improve both performance and the fan experience.

The NFL has worked with Microsoft for more than a decade, and the relationship has evolved from Surface devices on the sidelines (where they were often referred to as "iPads") to the deeper integration of cloud and AI technology.

With more than 30 stadiums and hundreds of millions of fans, the league is seeking to embed new tools into every aspect of its operations, allowing coaches and players to have access to real-time insights that can help them review performance and make faster decisions during games.

"We are entering a new era of innovation at the NFL through our collaboration with Microsoft to deploy AI across key areas of the business," said Gary Brantley, CIO of the NFL.

"Enhancing the league is a responsibility we take seriously, and Microsoft has been a trusted sideline technology partner for over a decade. With Microsoft's AI technologies, including Copilot, there are tremendous opportunities to elevate the gameday experience for our clubs and deliver an even more compelling product to our fans."

The Sideline Viewing System, used by all 32 teams, now features over 2,500 Microsoft Surface Copilot+ PCs. These devices give players, coaches, and staff quick access to data such as down and distance, penalties, and scoring plays.

The integration of GitHub Copilot means formations and coverages can be analyzed in seconds, allowing coaches to adjust strategies during the action.

Other Microsoft AI tools

Beyond the field, the NFL and Microsoft are also developing tools for operational staff. A Copilot-powered dashboard is being tested to manage incidents such as weather delays or equipment issues during games.

Microsoft Azure AI is also being applied in practice sessions, where video tools help evaluate coaching and review player injuries.

Microsoft sees the project as a model for other industries. "The NFL and Microsoft partnership is entering a new era, and we're proud the league is once again putting its trust in Microsoft to bring AI to the NFL," said Bryson Gordon, Corporate Vice President, Global Marketing, Microsoft. "Extending our work together is more than just a football story, it's a blueprint for transformation. Whether you're preparing for the championship or running a global enterprise, the principles are the same: insights matter, preparation is essential, and the ability to act quickly is critical."

Future plans include expanding AI into scouting, draft analysis, business operations and marketing.

You can find out more about Microsoft's partnership with the NFL here.

