Pixel 10 Pro Fold launches as Google's most durable foldable yet

Alongside its range of 10th generation Pixel smartphones, Google has today introduced the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which it describes as its most durable foldable phone yet.

The device features a new gearless hinge, upgraded displays, a bigger battery, IP68 water and dust resistance and a suite of AI tools powered by the Tensor G5 processor. Preorders begin today, with general availability on October 9.

The new design uses aerospace-grade aluminum and comes in Moonstone and Jade.

Its hinge is reportedly twice as durable as the one in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (although we’ll need to wait for reviews to see if this claim holds up), and with the addition of an IP68 rating, it matches the protection level of other Pixel 10 devices.

The Super Actua Flex Display has also been re-engineered with ultra-thin glass and two anti-impact layers, helping the phone withstand more than a decade of daily folding.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold offers the largest inner display on a foldable at 8 inches, alongside a 6.4-inch outer screen thanks to slimmer bezels. Both displays reach 3000 nits brightness, keeping them clear in bright sunlight or indoors.

The phone packs the largest battery ever in a Pixel foldable, offering up to 30 hours of use. It supports faster wired charging to reach 50 percent in half an hour and is the first foldable with Qi2 wireless charging.

Pixelsnap accessories such as the Charger with Stand or Ring Stand attach magnetically even when the phone is unfolded.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold AI features

Like the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup, the foldable is powered by the Tensor G5 chip. It runs AI features including Gemini Live, Magic Cue and Daily Hub, as well as camera tools like Add Me, Best Take and Camera Coach.

A new 48MP main sensor headlines the triple rear camera system, with support for Macro Focus, Super Res Zoom up to 20x and Rear Camera Selfie. Instant View, a new foldable-only feature, lets users review and retake photos immediately when the phone is unfolded.

Split Screen allows two apps side by side with adjustable sizes, while Drag and Drop makes it easy to move files across apps. There’s optimized streaming from Netflix and Disney+ and new gaming features including a controller option on the outer display.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold is available for preorder now and launches on October 9 through the Google Store and retail partners priced from $1799.