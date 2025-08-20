Pixel Buds 2a debut with active noise cancellation and Gemini AI

No Comments

The final new launch from Google today, following the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel Watch 4, is Pixel Buds 2a. These new A-series earbuds bring Active Noise Cancellation, immersive audio, longer battery life and Gemini AI at a more affordable price. Preorders start today, with general availability on October 9.

Google says the Pixel Buds 2a have been redesigned for comfort and stability. They are smaller and lighter than the previous A-series and take inspiration from the Pixel Buds Pro 2 design.

A twist-to-adjust stabilizer and four eartip options help ensure a secure fit, while IP54 water and sweat resistance means they can handle workouts and unexpected weather. Available in Iris and Hazel, the earbuds are designed (as you'd expect) to pair seamlessly with other Pixel devices.

At the core of Pixel Buds 2a is Tensor A1, a processor built specifically for audio. It enables Active Noise Cancellation for the first time on A-series earbuds, paired with Silent Seal 1.5 technology.

A new custom speaker driver and high-frequency chamber improve sound, while Google AI will help deliver clearer call quality by reducing wind and background noise.

Pixel Bud 2a with Gemini

Battery life has also improved. Pixel Buds 2a last up to 7 hours with ANC on, and up to 20 hours with the charging case. With ANC off, listening time doubles compared to the first-generation Pixel Buds A-series.

The case itself is also more sustainable, offering a replaceable battery for the first time, extending product life alongside ongoing software updates.

Gemini brings AI-powered assistance directly to your ears. You can use voice commands to get quick help, summarize notifications or ask for recommendations without needing your phone. Custom gestures also allow easy access to your assistant during daily activities.

Pixel Buds 2a pair instantly with Pixel phones through Fast Pair and support Multipoint for switching between devices without disruption. With Find Hub, users can locate misplaced earbuds on a map or ring them when nearby.

Priced at $129, Pixel Buds 2a are available for preorder today and will be in stores on October 9 via the Google Store and retail partners.

What do you think about Pixel Buds 2a and their new AI features? Let us know in the comments.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Pixel Buds 2a debut with active noise cancellation and Gemini AI

Pixel Watch 4 debuts with longer battery life,  and new AI health coach

Pixel 10 Pro Fold launches as Google's most durable foldable yet

Google unveils Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL smartphones with new AI powered features

Consumers say losing a smartphone is more upsetting than a car crash

Microsoft extends NFL partnership to bring AI to the sidelines and beyond

Automated red-teaming helps protect enterprise AI

Most Commented Stories

Extended Windows 10 support means ditching your local account for a Microsoft Account

15 Comments

UpDownTool lets you move from Windows 11 to Windows 10 in just 5 clicks -- without losing any data

7 Comments

Saying no to Windows 11 just got easier -- Operese automatically transfers your Windows 10 files and settings to Linux

7 Comments

Google makes cheaper YouTube Premium Lite available more widely

7 Comments

Opera files antitrust complaint against Microsoft in Brazil, alleging unfair browser restrictions on Windows

5 Comments

Microsoft Recall is bad at filtering sensitive information

5 Comments

Google is injecting more AI into searches with Web Guide

4 Comments

High Court rejects Wikipedia challenge to UK online safety rules

4 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.