Pixel Buds 2a debut with active noise cancellation and Gemini AI

The final new launch from Google today, following the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel Watch 4, is Pixel Buds 2a. These new A-series earbuds bring Active Noise Cancellation, immersive audio, longer battery life and Gemini AI at a more affordable price. Preorders start today, with general availability on October 9.

Google says the Pixel Buds 2a have been redesigned for comfort and stability. They are smaller and lighter than the previous A-series and take inspiration from the Pixel Buds Pro 2 design.

A twist-to-adjust stabilizer and four eartip options help ensure a secure fit, while IP54 water and sweat resistance means they can handle workouts and unexpected weather. Available in Iris and Hazel, the earbuds are designed (as you'd expect) to pair seamlessly with other Pixel devices.

At the core of Pixel Buds 2a is Tensor A1, a processor built specifically for audio. It enables Active Noise Cancellation for the first time on A-series earbuds, paired with Silent Seal 1.5 technology.

A new custom speaker driver and high-frequency chamber improve sound, while Google AI will help deliver clearer call quality by reducing wind and background noise.

Pixel Bud 2a with Gemini

Battery life has also improved. Pixel Buds 2a last up to 7 hours with ANC on, and up to 20 hours with the charging case. With ANC off, listening time doubles compared to the first-generation Pixel Buds A-series.

The case itself is also more sustainable, offering a replaceable battery for the first time, extending product life alongside ongoing software updates.

Gemini brings AI-powered assistance directly to your ears. You can use voice commands to get quick help, summarize notifications or ask for recommendations without needing your phone. Custom gestures also allow easy access to your assistant during daily activities.

Pixel Buds 2a pair instantly with Pixel phones through Fast Pair and support Multipoint for switching between devices without disruption. With Find Hub, users can locate misplaced earbuds on a map or ring them when nearby.

Priced at $129, Pixel Buds 2a are available for preorder today and will be in stores on October 9 via the Google Store and retail partners.

What do you think about Pixel Buds 2a and their new AI features? Let us know in the comments.