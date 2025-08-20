Pixel Watch 4 debuts with longer battery life,  and new AI health coach

Google today launched the Pixel Watch 4 alongside its new Pixel 10 series of smartphones and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The new wearable is, naturally, described as the most advanced Pixel Watch yet, with a redesigned look, longer battery life, new health features and AI tools powered by Gemini. Preorders start today, with general availability on October 9.

Pixel Watch 4 maintains the familiar circular design but introduces a new domed Actua 360 display, offering a 10 percent larger active area, slimmer bezels and brightness up to 3000 nits for visibility in sunlight.

The display has been paired with a stronger haptic engine, a better speaker and Material 3 Expressive for a more responsive and personalized feel.

Battery life has been extended to 30 hours on the 41mm model and 40 hours on the 45mm, with Battery Saver adding up to three days of use. The Quick Charge Dock refuels the watch to 50 percent in 15 minutes.

Built from aerospace-grade aluminum and durable Gorilla Glass, Pixel Watch 4 is water resistant to 50 meters and, for the first time, serviceable with a replaceable battery and display.

Pixel Watch 4 LTE

It is also the first Google smartwatch with standalone satellite communications. Pixel Watch 4 LTE can connect directly to emergency services via satellites, providing help even when out of range of mobile networks.

On the health side, the watch introduces improved sleep tracking using machine learning, a new skin temperature sensor and dual-frequency GPS for accurate route logging.

Real-time cycling metrics can stream to the Fitbit app, and the watch now offers more than 50 workout modes, including pickleball and basketball. AI can also detect and classify workouts automatically if users forget to start tracking.

Pixel Watch 4 also debuts a personal AI health coach built with Gemini. This offers proactive fitness and sleep guidance tailored to the wearer’s metrics. A preview of this feature will roll out in the US in October through the reimagined Fitbit app.

Pixel Watch 4 starts at $349 for the 41mm Wi-Fi model and $399 for the 45mm, with LTE versions priced higher. It is available in colors "designed to complement Pixel phones", with a range of new accessory bands.

What do you think about Pixel Watch 4 and its new AI features? Let us know in the comments.