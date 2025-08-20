Forget Windows 11, Windows 12.2 is the 'next evolution' of Microsoft's OS

Windows 10 is set to reach its end of life in just a couple of short months, which means Microsoft will stop providing free security updates and official support for the beloved operating system. Although extended security updates will be available for a fee, most users will soon be faced with a stark choice: upgrade to Windows 11, switch to Linux, or wait for the long-rumored Windows 12.

The retirement of Windows 10 unquestionably marks a major shift in the PC landscape. Microsoft is pushing its customer base towards a newer, AI-enhanced Windows experience -- whether they are fully ready for it or not.

While the company has yet to formally announce Windows 12, speculation continues to mount around its design, features, and how AI will be woven into the core of the OS.

Windows 12.2

One glimpse of what Windows 12 might look like comes from prolific concept designer Abdi (AR 4789), who has unveiled his vision for Windows 12.2, calling it the “next evolution” of Windows.

Abdi has a history of reimagining Microsoft’s operating systems, from modern takes on Windows XP, Windows 7 and Windows 10, to ideas like Windows 12 Mobile and Windows 12 Lite.

His latest project carries that same creative spirit, offering a polished and futuristic interpretation of what Microsoft’s next OS could be.

The showcase begins, as many of his concepts to, with a simulated installation before walking through the design and new features.

I personally think this is one of Abdi’s most polished and attractive concepts to date.

I especially like how the OS is easily transformed into Windows 7 with an installable theme.

Watch the full video for Abdi's take on Windows 12.2 below and share your thoughts on it in the comments.

Would you prefer this to Windows 11? What features would you like to see (or not see!) in Microsoft's next OS?