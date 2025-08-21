Employee distraction is a bigger risk than attack sophistication

Cybersecurity professionals are sounding the alarm, not about increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, but about something far more human --  distraction.

New research from KnowBe4 shows distraction (43 percent) and lack of security awareness training (41 percent) are identified as the primary reasons employees fall victim to cyberattacks, rather than sophistication of the attacks themselves.

Phishing remains the leading threat (74 percent), with impersonation of executives or trusted colleagues being the most common tactic. AI-generated threats are not yet dominant but fears about their rise are growing. 60 percent of organizations fear the rise of AI-generated threats, suggesting preparation for future threats while still dealing with current human risks.

The study finds that 65 percent of organizations plan to increase their cybersecurity budgets, with top investment areas including email security and security awareness training. However, there is a disconnect between perceived effectiveness of AI-based tools (32 percent believe they have the greatest impact) and their prioritization for funding (26 percent).

Nearly 90 percent of respondents express confidence in their ability to respond to cyberattacks, which appears inconsistent with breach frequency and known vulnerabilities. This overconfidence can be considered a risk in itself.

"Cyber risk is not just about advanced technology; it is about human bandwidth and the cognitive load of today’s fast-paced digital workplace,” says Javvad Malik, lead cybersecurity awareness advocate at KnowBe4. “The findings highlight that bridging the gap between perceived value and investment in integrated human risk management is crucial. Overconfidence, a risk in itself, further underscores the need to validate defenses and support employees in making secure decisions amidst distractions, especially as we prepare for the rising tide of AI-generated threats."

You can get the full report on the KnowBe4 site.

Image credit: gpointstudio/depositphotos.com

