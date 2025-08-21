OtterBox launches new Pixel 10 case lineup with Pixelsnap charging support

OtterBox has introduced a lineup of cases designed for the newly launched Google Pixel 10 family, announced yesterday.

The range includes the Symmetry Series, Defender Series Pro XT and Thin Flex Series, each built with integrated magnets to support Google’s new Pixelsnap wireless charging system.

Pixelsnap, accessories attach magnetically to the phone and allow for up to 15W wireless charging.

Pixel 10 cases

The Symmetry Series Clear with Magnets, priced at $54.99, focuses on showing off the design of the Pixel 10 while still offering durability-- OtterBox says it delivers three times military standard drop protection, a slim profile and responsive buttons.

The case also includes anchors that allow users to attach straps or charms, a small touch aimed at personalization.

For those who prioritize durability, there’s the Defender Series Pro XT with Magnets, priced at $69.99. According to OtterBox, it is tested against 182 drops and built to withstand impacts seven times above military standard levels.

A raised frame helps protect both the display and the camera, while its magnetic design maintains compatibility with wireless charging accessories.

The Thin Flex Series with Magnets is built specifically for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The slim case comes with reinforced edges for added protection. Pricing for it has yet to be announced.

OtterBox has long positioned itself as a brand focused on protection, but the company has also adapted its offerings to meet the expectations of customers who want slimmer, sleeker designs.

"Google continues to innovate with the launch of its new Pixel 10 models featuring Pixelsnap, and we're excited to be alongside to protect these new devices," said OtterBox CEO Trey Northrup. "This lineup of OtterBox cases is precision designed to provide seamless functionality with trusted protection in a variety of style choices."

The lineup of Pixel cases is available now through OtterBox and select retailers.

What do you think about OtterBox’s new Pixel 10 cases with Pixelsnap support? Let us know in the comments.